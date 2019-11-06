MIKE GILES: Tes Randle Jolly breaks down barriers

Tes Jolly spotted a nice buck approaching her stand and drew her bow back as he walked by. As soon as she reached full draw she released the string and the arrow exploded out of the bow.
Thwack! The arrow was true and provided a swift, clean kill. Her trophy 8-point, 190-pound buck collapsed in a heap.
Born in Kansas to Ned and Ernestine Randle, young Jolly moved with her family to Ocala, Florida around the age of 6 years old. The rural Florida landscape fit Jolly to a T and she thrived in the outdoors. “I’ve been chasing bugs and picking up toads as far back as I can remember,” Jolly said.
“After we moved to Ocala Dad joined a deer club and started deer hunting. Women were welcomed at the camp on Thanksgiving and Christmas days only.”
At the tender age of 9 years old the aspiring young hunter decided that she wanted to go deer hunting with her father. As opening day approached, Jolly was brimming with anticipation for the hunt. Opening morning came and Tes was ready to go. “When dad got ready to go that morning, I wanted to go, too,” Jolly said.
Regretfully, Ned Randle told his daughter that he couldn’t take her hunting because it was against the rules! “But I wanna go,” cried the youngster. “Dad saw that I was hurt and quickly told me that if I wanted to hunt that bad, he’d get me in there somehow!” He outfitted the aspiring young hunter with a floppy hat, loose clothes and told her to stay low and stay away from the others, and she did just that, for a while.
“We’d sign in at the camp and I’d hide in the dog box until we got to our area,” Jolly said. “We’d hunt on our own and stay in an area by ourselves to avoid detection.”
“That worked until I got to be 12 years old and couldn’t hide my smile and big dimples when the boys rode by.”
One of the camp members, a doctor, finally confronted Ned Randle.
“Ned, I’m kind of worried about your son,” Doc said. “When the boys ride by he flashes that big smile and dimples.”
And the jig was up.
A hastily called meeting was held the next day because it was against the rules for girls to come to camp. During the meeting several men said they’d never thought about bringing their daughters before, it just didn’t occur to them that they’d want to go. They voted to change the rules right then and there.
“The next year there were about three other girls that hunted with us after they changed the rules,” Jolly said.
“It got to be really fun then,” she continued. “I’d ride around with Dad while we hunted hogs, and I could be his ears and wear earrings, too!”
“They called me Harvey after that, because of the invisible rabbit named Harvey in the Jimmy Stewart movie,” Jolly said.
After going through all that, Jolly has nothing but good memories. “I don’t know if I’ve ever felt that I wasn’t welcome.”
Tes Jolly is not only a very successful outdoorswoman, but one of the most successful outdoor personalities found anywhere, bar none. In addition to being an expert deer and turkey hunter, she is one of the foremost wildlife photographers in the country.
The consummate outdoorswoman spends much time in the outdoors photographing wildlife and teaching other ladies about the thrill of the outdoors. “I coordinate and help with a lot of outings with ladies in the Becoming an Outdoorswoman program,” Jolly said. “That program has broken down a lot of barriers for women getting into the outdoors. It’s not about killing, it’s about being out there, and we never make them feel like they have to kill something. These days I recycle deer and turkeys with my camera and manage the farm for turkeys.
“Being in the outdoors and photographing wildlife and nature really lets me get close to wildlife and share it with others,” Jolly said. “I do it for my own enjoyment but being able to share what I experience out there in magazines, books and calendars is what is fulfilling to me, just sharing my knowledge and beauty of the outdoors.”
Take it from Tes, carry someone hunting and introduce them to the outdoors and pass on our hunting heritage!
