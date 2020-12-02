MIKE GILES: Temple harvests massive eight-pointer

Parker Temple leaves nothing to chance when it comes to his pursuit of the wily whitetail bucks.
Not only does the young man hunt bucks, but he specifically targets trophy bucks in two states in his pursuit of excellence. While many believe the rut is about a month or so off, the pre-rut has begun, and Temple has already taken advantage of that fact.
“I try to go every chance I get, but I really want to be in the woods when the bucks show up in the daylight hours, and that usually means at the beginning of rutting activity,” Temple said. “We’ve got inventory at work later on this week, so I wanted to get to the woods as much as possible, so I took off and went to a hot spot in Kemper County late one afternoon.”
Some say Temple is lucky because he consistently harvests trophy bucks. I say luck is preparation meeting opportunity, and this avid hunter leaves no stone unturned when preparing for his hunting season. From using a “sniper class custom rifle” to preparing his hunting fields and stands, Temple pays attention to the smallest details.
Before he lays his crops by, he’s already spent a lot of time at the range honing his shooting ability with his custom rifle made by Eric Stubbs.
Late afternoon hunt
“I got to my hunting field about 3:30 Monday afternoon, and there were already deer in the field,” Temple said. “I’m hunting a 10- to 12-acre field that has a bunch of cuts in it, and the deer started pouring in there about 4:30. I counted 15 does, and then six rack bucks came in, and they were running the does back and forth.”
Temple was watching the rutting activity with his 15 power Swarovski binoculars and looking for one of his “hit list” bucks he’d captured on camera earlier in the fall.
“My furthest shot on this stand is about 345 yards, but most will come within 200 yards,” said Temple. “I’d already opened the Plexiglas windows and was looking at the bucks hard, but nothing stood out as I scanned the deer about 30 minutes before dark.”
Temple finally put his binoculars down and looked back out and saw a good buck to his left, and he knew it was a shooter buck instantly.
“I hadn’t had a daylight picture of that buck since August,” Temple said. “I got my gun out as the buck was going to the other deer, and I had the crosshairs on him and was about to shoot when a doe came between us.
“I was trying to get a steady rest with my rifle, and I finally got the crosshairs on his shoulder and the rifle fired. I was not ready to shoot yet, but my hands were so cold, and the trigger was so light that it fired, and I didn’t know if I’d hit him.”
The other bucks stayed in the long field, but the trophy disappeared. Temple rarely misses bucks, but he was really sick with the thought that he had missed this one or possibly wounded it, so he went back to the truck and called his father-in-law, Bobby Reeves, who was hunting in another area of Kemper County.
“I waited for Bobby, and when he got there we rode in there together and looked for quite some time and didn’t find anything,” Temple said. “We couldn’t even find a speck of blood. It’s hard to pinpoint exactly where he went out in such a large field like this and right at dark. I told Bobby which direction he went, and he started looking.”
Said Reeves, “Here he is. Boy, he’s a good one, too.”
As it turned out, Reeves found the buck a scant 30 yards from where he’d been shot, and he’d only traveled about 20 yards into the woods, but there was nary a drop of blood.
Temple’s practice and preparation paid off big time, as he had done everything right and made the killing shot with the .308 custom rifle even when he thought he’d messed up. The buck weighed more than 200 pounds and sported a wide rocking chair rack with eight long times reaching high.
