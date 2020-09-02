MIKE GILES: Tailing reds, tragedy and triumph in Lake Charles

Working the shoreline in the backwaters of Lake Calcasieu I spotted a tailing redfish working the bank and promptly sailed a lure in front of it.
Wham!
Before I could even turn the handle the lunker smashed my bait with fury and dove down like he was shot out of a cannon. During my trip to the saltwater fishery I caught reds and specks and had a ball. That night we were treated to some of the most scrumptious Cajun and seafood cuisine and fine Cajun music this side of heaven. The people of Lake Charles are friendly people and always ready for good food and celebrations. My what a trip that was.
This week I returned to Lake Charles with fishing on my mind, but work was the purpose. As I drove toward Lake Charles, I started noticing trees and signs blown down almost 25 miles out. The closer I got to the city the more destruction I saw. At first, I saw houses with a few shingles blown off.
By the time I got to the city limits most of the surrounding woodlands were a tangled mess of twisted trees and debris with many trees snapped off like matchsticks. I’d spent the night in Lafayette and didn’t know what to expect but soon found out. Arriving downtown I saw twisted steel signs, some laid over on the ground and many so damaged you could hardly detect what it was. Roofs were missing and trees smashed everywhere.
A stack of 18-wheeler storage trailers were scattered about like kids’ toys. Almost every commercial structure in town was damaged to some extent. As I drove into the residential neighbors along Lake Calcasieu, I don’t recall seeing more than two houses that escaped damage, but all of their yards were littered with debris from trees, roofs, and other dwellings. Tree debris was stacked 10 feet high along the roadway in places.
It was hard view and not be shaken as the devastation was so great. Thousands upon thousands of people were without power out home and at work. Most were relegated to sifting through the rubble after returning home.
As I traveled around the city and surrounding area, I was struck by the fact that thousands of people were arriving at Lake Charles daily. Wave after wave of electric power trucks, tree cutters, roofers, carpenters, and rescue workers were lined up bumper to bumper from Lafayette to Lake Charles.
Driving through the commercial and residential areas I saw people, from all walks of life working side by side. Nobody cared what color you were or where you were from. They were all working together.
It was astonishing. It was refreshing. This is the America I know and love!
But that’s what we do in the USA. At least down here in the South. We might have disagreements between each other, and we surely have our squabbles occasionally, but we love life, playing ball, fishing, hunting, and God and Freedom.
There’s nothing more precious than freedom, though many don’t know a life without it. We all want the same things for our families, good jobs, homes, peace, and contentment. We don’t need turmoil, but it will come and when it does, we come together when we’re hit by tragedy, like Hurricane Laura.
After a long day of climbing roofs and surveying damage I stopped at Fezzo’s Seafood, in Scott, Louisiana and was seated outside under the patio. As I sat there watching people come to the restaurant, I noticed people at nearby tables. There were Cajuns, blacks, whites, Hispanics, and an assortment of people- strangers all to me.
They quickly spoke to me and I learned that the tables were filled with people who had lost power and jobs to the hurricane. They were without power and air conditioning, but they talked about everyday life and asked me where I was from.
We made a connection that evening, as we all talked about the damages and their plights. One man recently had triple bypass surgery. All were in good spirits and undeterred by the catastrophic events.
There was no rioting, looting, and killing among these people of the south. Yes, they were from all walks of life and getting along and working together. You didn’t have to look far to notice people pulling together and working for a common cause all around Lake Charles.
The riots in Portland and Seattle and a host of other cities around the nation were a world away from this area and the people who love their southern way of life.
While the work is far from over and people will struggle for a long time putting everything back together, they’re willing to pay the price of freedom and living together. May God bless Lake Charles and God Bless America!
Call Mike Giles at 601-917-3898 or email mikegiles18@comast.net.
