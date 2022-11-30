New Year’s Day always brings new beginnings and hope for better things. But for deer hunters, January means the end of another deer season, whether you’ve had success or not. On the final Saturday of January this year I drove to an old familiar spot and donned my cold weather gear and started my stalk towards destiny, or so I hoped. As I walked through the swamp, I spooked a few deer ahead of me, and I could only know that by watching their fluffy white flags floating up and down as they skittered away from me. I was calm and not worried about scaring them.
In minutes I climbed up into the tree and got ready to spend time in the stand searching for that last-minute buck. I’d only been in the stand a few minutes as dusk turned to dawn when a deer magically appeared in front of me with his head down, scarfing up a few acorns. I raised my rifle and centered the scope on the deer’s head and to my amazement it was a rack buck.
I hesitated for a moment thinking I might wait until the buck made it about 5 more yards, but I thought about another time I’d hesitated, and the buck turned into the thicket, never to be seen again. I had an opening about the size of a pie plate, so I centered the crosshairs on the buck’s neck and squeezed the trigger.
Boom! Before the .270 rifle echo died down the buck collapsed in a heap and never even twitched. The wise old buck I’d been looking for all year had let his guard down for just a minute and fulfilled my desires as I tagged out on the final day.
I paused a moment to thank God for the opportunities that abound in the Magnolia State, our Southern Promised Land.
February brought fantastic squirrel and rabbit hunts as our winter season wore down. Trips were made to Lake Washington where we caught crappie and bass with guides from around the state and country and met many new friends such as Lindsey Lucas and her father Kody Lucas.
We caught many crappie and bass and enjoyed some fine eating and fellowship while promoting Lake Washington and the Delta.
There was also plenty of pre-spawn crappie activity later in the month and we caught thousands of crappie from Okatibbee Lake as we enjoyed the gobbling crappie as they gobbled our jigs and Covington minnows.
The crappie kept right on biting as we entered March, and I went from catching the succulent gobbling crappie and turned my attention to gobbling turkeys. We chased the gobblers through March and April and had a ball as we gave a few of them rides home.
April, May and June brought magical bass angling trips in the lakes and on the rivers as the bass slashed the surface and crushed our topwater lures, worms and lizards.
A trip to Southern West Virginia in June allowed us to fish on the Greenbriar and New Rivers and I experienced a slice of smallmouth heaven catching many of the shallow water smallmouths in world class fisheries.
Later, I enjoyed summertime hog hunting while harvesting several wild boars during late evening hunts.
Summer brought warm weather and pushed the bass down into their summertime haunts and made them more active at night. Monster bass crushed my lures on more than one occasion, and we filled our supper wells with keeper-size fish while releasing the lunkers.
September brought more doves, crappie and bass and ventures into the woodlands.
October led to many scouting trips and successful squirrel hunts with scrumptious meals of fried squirrels, brown gravy and homemade biscuits.
Quail hunts followed as well, and more scrumptious meals were had with fried and grilled quail. Early fall muzzleloader hunts brought more deer harvests and succulent tenderloin and scrumptious venison. You may have things to complain about, but one thing is for sure. We are blessed to live in a state that is rich in fish and game, and everybody can participate and get in on the action. As we move into December and our final month monster bucks will go into the rut mode around the state and many more lifetime memories will be made.
But you can’t do it by staying at home. Get outdoors and experience some of the best hunting and fishing our country has to offer right here at home in the Magnolia State.
