MIKE GILES: Stik-O worms produce year-round

Which lure would you choose if you could only have one lure to use all year in all conditions? That’s a question that I am asked very often. While I’m not stuck on one particular lure type, or style, if it came down to choosing one, my go to bait would have to be a Bass Pro Shops Stik-O or a similar style of worms that are patterned after the original Senco invented by Gary Yamamoto.
If the chips were down and I had only one choice, the Bass Pro Tournament Series Stik-O would be it because you can fish it slow or fast, shallow or deep, in bad weather or good, in cold or hot weather, around pads, stumps, brush or rocks and catch fish on them.
And they’re easily accessible and don’t cost an arm and a leg and you can buy them in bulk packs.
I like a Gamakatsu 3/0 or 4/0 hook when rigging the Stik-O Texas style and fishing it anywhere.
The key to the popularity of this particular worm would have to be its versatility of course, but more than that is the fact that it will produce when the fish have lockjaw.
Cold front lockjaw
After a cold front comes through and the bass go almost dormant, and cease feeding you can still catch them on a Stik-O when nothing else will work.
Simply cast the Texas rigged worm to your target and let it sink slowly toward the bottom. Whether you are fishing grass, pads, around stumps, submerged treetops or lay down trees the weedless rigged version is deadly.
When the Stik-O is falling on a slack line it sinks slowly like a dying shad and just glides like a wounded baitfish. Watch your line and if it twitches, or starts moving to the side, reel in the slack as you point the rod toward the lure and set the hook because a bass has got it in its mouth. As Grandpa used to tell us, "When they run with the worm set the hook son, they ain’t got no hands, they’ve got it in their mouth!"
This technique works equally well in frigid cold weather or blazing hot weather and it has saved many a day for me.
Bed fishing
During the spawn this soft jerkbait is a killer fished around beds. Simply back off so that the fish can’t see you and cast past the beds and work the worm back through it. They just can’t stand an intruder and they will pick It up out of the bed and try to move it even if they’re not hungry.
When the bass are actively feeding you can retrieve the worm in a fast retrieve by twitching the rod back and forth in a walk the dog fashion across the top or just under the water’s surface. When they hit it worked in this fashion, they might tear the rod from your hands because they’re hungry and mean business.
Shake it up baby
Another popular technique that has caught on in some places is using a shaky head jig with the Stik-O rigged on it. Simply rig it weedless and work it around structure, ledges, rocks and anywhere the bass are. It give is a different look that ordinary shaky head rigs and sometimes those lunkers prefer the cigar style worms.
Carolina rigged
If the bass are located in deep water you can also rig the worm on a Carolina rig, using a 4-6-inch worm on 18-inch to 36-inch leaders. When the lead goes through the tree top limbs or over a stump or log the lure will glide and free fall slowly and the bass just can’t resist the temptation. This technique can be used in a variety of situation with different sized weights depending upon the depth you are fishing.
Visible tree tops
Many people are prone to getting hung up when fishing in treetops and heavy structure with weighted worms and they mess up more fish than they catch. If you have that trouble, then you can take a Stik-O and rig it weedless and pitch it up into the top and let it slow fall into the top. It’s killer when fished this way but you have to be on your toes and set the hook fast if the line twitches or moves to the side because they will bore down into the top. If you’re fishing in heavy brush or pads, then braided line is a necessity.
No matter what soft Stik-O lure you use you can be sure that it will work when the chips are down, and you need to catch a fish for supper. Try them and find out for yourself and send me a picture when you catch that lunker bass. Carpe’ Diem!
Call Mike Giles at 601-917-3898 or email mikegiles18@comast.net.
