Nathan Hodgins cast a Bass Pro Tournament Series worm near a swirl that he spotted in a patch of salad grass, and the water boiled up like a hot cauldron. Suddenly, his line straightened out and started moving to the side like it was shot out of a canon.
Wham! Hodgins reared back and slammed the Gamakatsu hook deep into the jaw of the hungry bass. He’s set the hook firmly, and the battle was on. The bass had slammed into the worm almost as soon as it hit the water, and the young angler wasted no time setting the hook and turning it around like a seasoned calf roper.
In just a few minutes, Hodgins landed the bass, and we quickly took a few pictures and released him to grow up and live so that another angler could feel the thrill again and again. We’d started our morning fishing trip at the crack of dawn to beat the heat before the temperature soared into the upper 90s and the bass were striking our offerings.
Though they weren’t striking hard, they would take our worms when we dropped them gently on their heads. Even a bass that has a full belly will open their mouth and accommodate you if you drop it on top of them.
Though Hodgins hasn’t been bass fishing this year, it didn’t take him long to get back in the swing of things as he connected on several bass in a row without a miss. It hadn’t always been that way for him as he’d lived most of his young life in foreign countries, where he didn’t have the opportunity to go bass fishing.
Though his grandfather Max Hodgins and father, Ray, were excellent fishermen, Nathan was too young to ever go bass fishing with them. When I heard he wanted to go bass fishing the first time, he was about 10 years old and 5 feet, 6 inches tall. I rigged up a Bass Pro Shops Carbon Lite Spinning rod and reel combo, and it didn’t take him long to learn how to cast and set the hook.
Over the next four years, Hodgins went bass fishing with me every chance he could and continued to hone his skills and catch bass. In a span of about three years, he grew from 5 feet, 6 inches to 6 feet, 5 inches tall!
Thankfully, I was able to take the young man fishing in some good fishing spots so that he could learn to fish and catch some, too. Last summer Hodgins moved to Pensacola, Florida, with his mother so that they could be close to his mother’s family, so his bass fishing opportunities came to an end.
When I got the call that he was coming to visit family this past week, I quickly changed my plans and got our fishing equipment ready to go.
As I watched the young man catch and release bass after bass, I marveled at how he had grown from a small boy to a talented young man in the blink of an eye. He was a little unsure of himself when we first started fishing together but he was never scared to try whatever I told him.
While we can’t help everyone, we can all help someone if we are awake to the opportunity when it presents itself. Although hot weather is now here, the bass will bite if you hit the right spot at the right time.
If you’re wondering what you can do to help make the world a better place, then find someone who’s never had a chance to go fishing, or hunting or whatever your hobby is. We can all make a difference in the world by passing on our talents and outdoors heritage. Take a kid fishing every chance you get, and the world will be a better place. Carpe Diem!
Call Mike Giles at 601-917-3898 or email mikegiles18@comcast.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.