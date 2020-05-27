Arriving at his fishing spot Joe Giles cast a Whopper Plopper out and began his retrieve but he didn’t get far as a bass smashed his lure. Rearing back Giles drove the steel hooks home and his first bass of the day was history. Giles continued working the grass patches and moss filled cove and he kept enticing strikes from hungry bass.
The shallow water bass expert kept casting and catching bass, but they were not the size he was looking for. I caught a few myself that were smaller than we wanted so we decided it was time to move to a new spot.
We cranked up and moved to a new location and started working another grass patch filled with salad, both on the top and under the surface. The grass on the surface provided cover for them to use so that they could attack any unsuspecting baitfish that might happen by.
As the sun sank lower in the western sky the surface activity started heating up.
I tied on a Boogerman Frog and started working the weed beds. I spotted one small section of grass that was working alive with bream. The bream were swirling around and fanning their beds and that’s usually an attractant for hungry bass. If you can cast your lure up into their beds without causing too much commotion, then you’re likely to entice a strike from a monster hawg.
I cast the popping frog past the bream bed and started working it through the strike zone in a walk the dog back and forth motion that is tantalizing to bass.
Wham! A bass suddenly exploded through the surface and crushed the frog. I reared back and drove the steel hook deep into the bass’ mouth and jerked him out of the salad and wore him down and landed him. After a quick picture I released the bass to grow up some more.
I kept working the shallow grass flats, while fan casting my frog covering as much water as I could If I saw a swirl or movement, I’d cast the frog as soon as I could. Most of the time I’d draw a strike and the ones hitting the frog were bigger than the ones we’d been catching earlier.
As the water’s surface cooled the bass got more active and Joe kept catching and releasing bass, too. I’d hear the bass striking his buzzbait before I saw them strike but it was evident what happened after he set the hook. The bass were coming unglued when they felt the sting of the hooks and they weren’t happy, and you could tell it.
By now it was like a game of ping pong on the water. First Joe would get a strike and catch a bass and then I’d get a strike and catch one myself. As soon as the bass felt the hooks penetrate, they’d wallow on the surface and fight like mad.
Joe is an expert on fishing buzz baits and cut his teeth on Okatibbee Lake by catching bass on Hoot Gibson’s buzzbaits. Gibson made one of the best buzzbaits ever designed and his lures are still hot tickets today.
I used a Boogerman popping frog and a Bass Pro Shops Kermy frog during the late afternoon trip and the bass were smashing them both.
Every time a bass hit the frog I’d hesitate slightly and then drive the hooks deep into the mouth of the bass. Almost every bass had the hooks stuck in the top of their mouth. I was using a 7-foot, 4-inch Bass Pro Shops JMS Platinum Series rod and reel combo teemed with XPS Hyper braid and it was the ticket as I never missed a bass that struck the topwater frogs.
As the last rays of the sun were disappearing, I caught one last bass on my frog and then Joe caught his biggest bass of the day, a lunker bass caught on another buzzbait. If you’re looking for some hot frog action, then now’s the time to go fishing. But don’t tarry because the topwater bit will be over before you know it. Get to the nearest lake and try your hand at some topwater action and you just might catch the bass of your life.
Call Mike Giles at 601-917-3898 or email mikegiles18@comast.net.
