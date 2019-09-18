MIKE GILES: Shortridge completes Royal Slam with Durango Gould's gobbler

Allen Shortridge’s quest for the Royal Slam began here at home in Mississippi and it eventually took him to faraway places as he pursued the elusive gobblers around the world. The long-time Meridian pastor harvested the treasured Osceola gobbler in Florida, Rios in Texas and Kansas, Merriam’s in South Dakota and Easterns all over the south.
But the one bird that eluded him was perhaps the most elusive and remote, found primarily in Mexico, the famed Gould’s turkey.
“We hunted in the Durango province on the El Duranguero Ranch, a 57,000-acre paradise,” Shortridge said. “We saw turkeys everywhere, as well as deer and elk.”
“The Gould’s gobblers were beautiful with white tipped tailfeathers and white up their backside,” Shortridge said. “The Sierra Madre Mountains are some of the most gorgeous scenery you’ll find anywhere, and the turkeys were plentiful.”
While the Gould’s Gobblers were the goal on his trip Shortridge was pleasantly surprised by the accommodations and hospitality of his hosts.
“Each morning we’d get up early and they’d have fresh fruit and pastries and juices,” Shortridge said. “Then we’d hunt at daybreak and they’d pick us up and we’d come back to the ranch by 10 a.m. and they’d have a bodacious breakfast, like you could only dream of. I mean they had some authentic Mexican cuisine that was just out of this world!”
After breakfast the ranch hands would cape out and dress the turkeys and get them ready for transport back home.
“During our midday siesta we’d lounge around and rest and then at 2:45 they’d have an awesome meal, I mean off the charts,” Shortridge said.
But the food and hospitality were just icing on the cake. Gould’s Gobblers were the main fare on the menu for Shortridge and the other hunters in camp.
“The first gobbler I saw was following a hen across the mountain from us,” Shortridge said. “The hen was on the hill and the gobbler was burning it up, but the guide couldn’t do anything with him. I cut down on him with my mouth call and he hammered back but we couldn’t get him all the way in. I saw 30 to 40 hens and jakes that morning as we worked the birds high above EL Pistolero Canyon.”
After first day hunt it was back to the ranch where they were treated to the bodacious brunch and then a noontime siesta. Around mid-afternoon they enjoyed yet another feast and it was back to the woods.
“We went that afternoon and I hunted with my guide Chan,” Shortridge said. “We hunted in the most beautiful mountains you could even imagine, I mean absolutely breathtaking, stunning, but we didn’t get close to a bird.
Destiny fulfilled
“We got to our hunting area on the second morning before daybreak and it didn’t take long for things to heat up,” Shortridge said. “There were three or four gobblers hammering from the roost.”
“My guide Chan took us to an old blown down tree that concealed our blind and we got ready for battle.”
“Chan called on his pot call and the birds really got excited and the hens started our way with the gobbler steadily hammering. I looked up and saw the gobbler making a beeline towards us following the exact path that hens came,” Shortridge said.
The tension mounted as the gobbler came closer and closer. Shortridge could stand it no longer when the flaming white tipped gobbler strutted to 30 yards.
“Ka-boom” Roared his 12-gauge Remington shotgun and the gobbler met his maker.
“We worked the turkey about 30 minutes, and he came to us on a string,” Shortridge said. “My hunt was over by 7:00 a.m. and it was a dream trip!”
Though it had been a long quest, many years and miles in the making, Shortridge’s turkey pursuit ended in triumphant fashion as he harvested his Gould’s gobbler and fulfilled his quest of harvesting the Royal Slam!
Call Mike Giles at 601-917-3898 or email mikegiles18@comast.net.
