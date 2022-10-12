Just after the crack of dawn a squirrel started barking, joining a symphony of crows, pileated woodpeckers and other birds chiming in on a crisp, clear, fall morning. Leaves were floating downward like big snowflakes as I scanned the treetops for any sign of the barking squirrel as I hunted along a ridge high above the Mississippi River last Saturday.
Falling leaves, and the crisp morning air signaled that fall had once again returned to the Magnolia State. I’d chosen to get back to nature and experience some stress relief in God’s Great Outdoors. Hunting for squirrels takes me back to my youth and a time where squirrels were our primary thing to hunt during the fall and winter.
By my late teens and twenties, squirrel hunting was still exciting and provided a means for harvesting some scrumptious table fare of fried squirrels, brown gravy and hot biscuits. An added benefit of the early fall squirrel hunts was the time spent in the woods scouting for deer and buck sign. Sometimes I’d see a deer or two, but I was looking for mast producing trees, fresh buck rubs and deer tracks, preferably heavily used deer trails.
As I searched for the squirrel, he’d quit barking, but I could hear him cutting acorns as the bits and pieces of the shells dropped to the earth.
I barked like a squirrel and whistled a few times as a barking squirrel is apt to do, and he answered with a bark as well. Easing toward him I took a step at a time. I could hear him barking and cutting mast but couldn’t see him. The heavy canopy of leaves provided perfect cover for me but prevented me from picking him out very quickly.
Suddenly I realized a squirrel was cutting hickory nuts in the tree over my head. I maneuvered for a better look and finally saw him climbing high in the top of the tree securing another nut to feast on. I raised my 12-gauge Retay shotgun, squeezed the trigger, and promptly knocked the squirrel out of the tree.
Ka-Whump! The squirrel crashed to the ground and lay still near the base of the hickory tree surrounded by hickory nut remnants. I took a quick picture of my first squirrel of the morning and moved a little further.
Suddenly the hickory chips started falling again and I turned and spotted another squirrel in the same tree. I missed the next shot and followed up with another just as another squirrel started jumping from limb to limb. I swung on him and started shooting as well.
Wham! Another squirrel hit terra firma after I’d hit him and pulled off on yet another squirrel. The action was hot and fast as I quickly shot three squirrels from one feed tree. The squirrels had found the hickory tree which was bearing nuts and they were having a party. I’d spoiled their party, but they brought back memories of feed trees found during my youth. Those trees were sure bets for harvesting a sack of squirrels if you could find them when they were dropping acorns or fresh nuts.
I continued searching for squirrels and marveling at the sights, sounds and bountiful landscape of the southwestern Mississippi woods. Moving along I spotted several big deer, a flock of turkeys and many squirrels.
As I read the sign on this new land I was exploring, I found a few scrapes and buck rubs and more than a few deer trails crossing streams and creeks. In several locations I found deer, hog and turkey tracks galore as all of the game seemed to be crossing or walking down sections of the semi-dry creek beds. The amount of game in this rich Mississippi River bottom and hills was astounding to see. An added bonus was that I was so far removed from civilization that I don’t think I even heard a vehicle drive near.
Throughout the morning I kept exploring new territory and I harvested a mess of squirrels that provided scrumptious table fare. There’s nothing quite like a plate of fried squirrels with some simmered in brown gravy along with rice, potatoes, and some home-made biscuits.
I’ll never forget those wonderful meals cooked by my grandmothers Myrtle Nolen and Ruby Giles. They made them with much love and culinary skills that only country ladies could do. Though I won’t ever be able to taste their cooking again, I will be reminded of their talents as I eat another plate of fried squirrels cooked up by my bride Kathy Giles. She learned from the best, and as I enjoy a meal of her fried squirrels, brown gravy and biscuits I will savor them and fondly remember the good times we experienced in the outdoors with family and friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.