MIKE GILES: Rushton's book 'No Paved Road to Freedom' timely

When I heard that Sharon Rushton had written an inspirational book, I was excited to say the least. Rushton, formerly a resident of Kimberling City, Missouri, was a trailblazer in the outdoors world with more talents and credits than can hardly be imagined for one person. Rushton was a 2011 inductee into the National Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame and a pioneer in the Women’s Bassmaster Tour and competed in the Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Central Opens as a co-angler.
Rushton’s award-winning book was given a gold medal in the Stars and Flags Book Awards and a bronze medal by the Military Writers Society of America and is still timely in these trying times we’re living in.
With roots that ran deep into the outdoor world this talented lady authored a timely book that everyone in America that is still relevant now more than ever. The story of Cornel Dolana and the oppression of his family and fellow countrymen should be an inspirational message to everyone, and a warning of what might happen if we stray too far from our own roots. It’s a lesson that young and old should read and heed, in light of receipt events.
What would you be willing to endure to find freedom? If it meant almost certain death, unimaginable suffering, and a wrenching separation from those you love, would you change your mind?
Quest for freedom
Such questions expose the grim yet essential truths of one man’s quest in Sharon Rushton’s inspiring book "No Paved Road to Freedom: A Dramatic and Inspiring Story of Human Struggle Against Overwhelming Odds – Based on A True Story."
Described as “a page turner that humanizes the struggle of communist occupation in Romania,” the book documents the extraordinary courage of Cornel Dolana and his family as they pay an incredible price for resisting communism and seeking freedom.
Though times were tough for the youngster and his family they were happy and lived off of the bounty of the land and from their hard work. Times changed, however, when the communists took over Romania and gradually took away their freedoms.
Land was confiscated, taken along with animals and essential farm equipment. And to add insult to injury the people had to give a large portion of their crops, and bounty, to the government, barely eking out a meager existence. To top it off they also confiscated their hunting rifles and shotguns that meant so much to their way of life and means of providing meat and game for their tables. Of course the loss of their weapons also meant the loss of self protection against thieves and a tyrannical government.
As a result, young Cornel Dolana was determined to escape to a better way of life and freedom, at whatever the cost may be. Of those that tried, few succeeded.
High price
Cornel is 21 years old when he puts his escape plan into action. The price he pays is higher than he could have imagined: he endures a bullet-riddled nighttime swim across the Danube, then dehumanizing imprisonments, cruel beatings, near starvation and hypothermia, and an abiding loneliness that makes him ache. On occasion, he encounters human kindness, but he can afford to trust no one. The risks are too great.
In spite of these enormous setbacks, Cornel’s yearning for freedom keeps him relentlessly focused on his goal. "No Paved Road to Freedom" tells his story so that hopefully, we won’t have to go through the same things as he did.
Rushton Comments, “Cornel’s story is so incredible it had to be told. Today as much as ever, this book is relevant, inspiring, and helps us fully appreciate our civil liberties.” Rushton’s book is a must read for all Americans, outdoorsmen and freedom lovers everywhere. Rushton’s book may be purchased on Amazon.
Author: A veteran freelance writer, Sharon Rushton’s articles have appeared in U.S. and Canadian publications. Rushton lived her last few years on Table Rock Lake in Missouri with her husband and two dogs. She was the founding executive director for the Future Fisherman Foundation and helped to establish aquatic resource education programs throughout the country. Rushton also developed an award-winning program called “Hooked on Fishing – Not on Drugs.” She left a long legacy of service to others and was honored with numerous awards throughout her career, but perhaps her final contribution to our country was writing this important book about freedom.
Call Mike Giles at 601-917-3898 or email mikegiles18@comast.net.
