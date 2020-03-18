Walter Ridinger eased into the woods at the crack of dawn and stopped on the edge of a steep bluff and sent out an owl hoot that went unanswered. After a few minutes, he quickly set up for battle and pulled out his treasured Ben Lee Twin Hen turkey call. Ridinger hunted turkeys in the steep terrain of the Bogue Phalia (Flower) Hills in his youth but had left that behind to provide for his family. Recently retired, the avid hunter was back in the woods hunting for the ever-elusive gobbler.
It had been 35 years since we last hunted together. This time he was hunting across the property from me.
“I stroked the Ben Lee call and sent out three yelps,” Ridinger said. “Man that old gobbler cut loose with a thunderous gobble and they were really cutting up, yelping and gobbling. I hit him again and he double gobbled and my heart about came out of my neck I was so excited!”
“OK, I’m in business now,” Ridinger said.
About 7:15, Ridinger caught a glimpse of movement coming his way so he eased his safety off and got ready for the gobbler. As Ridinger listened intently he heard the old tom walking up the hill directly in front of him.
“I pointed my gun in the bird’s direction and aimed at the spot and suddenly a coyote popped up over the hill and came straight for me,” said Ridinger. “He thought he was getting an easy turkey meal, but I popped him with my 12-gauge Remington, and she rolled back over the bluff and tumbled down the hill.”
Ridinger said that He’d killed a turkey predator and saved a lot of turkeys but thought it was over for the morning hunt.
“I wondered if anybody had ever shot a coyote and then killed a turkey after that,” he said. “I’d never heard of it being done before but wanted to try.”
Ridinger waited about 30 minutes and let things settle down a little and then moved down ridge a little further to give the birds a little more room to hear him.
At 7:50, Ridinger picked up his call and yelped three times.
“Gobble, obble, obble” thundered the old gobbler in a lusty response but the bird was now behind him. The veteran hunter knew he needed to get turned around but was afraid the gobbler would see him, but he had to take that chance.
“I moved a few feet and set up against a small persimmon tree and got ready,” Ridinger said. “I yelped with the Ben Lee box in both directions and then put the call down and yelped once with my mouth call. I got my gun up and saw movement coming towards me and then caught a glimpse of the gobbler, so I squeezed my safety off, aimed the gun and he walked out from behind a tree in full strut. When the gobbler stepped out from behind the tree, I was ready.”
Ka-boom! Roared the Remington .870 shotgun and the gobbler met his maker in full strut! Needless to say the excited hunter was full of adrenalin from the battle. It was also the first time he’d ever shot a gobbler in full strut, but he was so close he had no other choice.
“He was gobbling so loud that it seemed he was making the ground shake,” said Ridinger. “Man, you talk about making me feel young again. This morning I felt as young as I was on the hunt with you about 35 years ago when that Masonite truck was going up the hill and that gobbler was thundering gobbles down every time that truck hit a bump rattled loud!”
As long as you have a dream and are physically fit it’s never to late to feel the thrill of victory again and again.
Call Mike Giles at 601-917-3898 or email mikegiles18@comast.net.
