MIKE GILES: PeeWee the expert deer hunter

Deer season is a time when people of many different backgrounds and socio-economic levels are drawn together for a brief time. These folks are dedicated to a single purpose, to bag a deer. To say that there are some characters at the deer camp is an understatement. While every community or camp has the highly successful hunters, almost every camp has a hard luck hunter. Our camp had PeeWee.
For years, PeeWee had always caught more fish and killed more game than anyone, at least that’s what he always said. Often times, we’d see him at the Ross Barnett spillway. If you caught 20 that afternoon, PeeWee had caught 40 that morning. His dad was the best outdoorsman that ever lived, of course. Whatever you did, PeeWee or his dad did better. PeeWee even carried a .22 rifle when he went deer hunting and he’d kill a mess of squirrels while waiting on that big buck to come by. If you killed an 8-point buck, PeeWee and his dad had already killed a 10- and 12-point, at least that was the story.
Yes, PeeWee was a one of a kind hunter. One year, PeeWee had the good fortune, or misfortune as it turned out, of hunting with us up home in Webster County. Now up home was the affectionate name given to the area where my grandfather was raised and where we hunted deer. The area had as many deer at that time as anywhere in the state and more than most places.
Now you talk about bad luck, if it could happen, it happened to PeeWee. After every hunt, PeeWee had another sad tale to tell. It seemed like almost everyone killed a deer but PeeWee. As the week wore on, we began to question what was going on with PeeWee. Some folks even began to openly question his previous outdoor exploits, none of which could be confirmed.
One night, PeeWee came back into camp empty handed with yet another sad tale. Everyone else had seen plenty of deer on this day, however. Uncle Jim came in and, as usual, hunting stories were exchanged.
Once everyone had gathered in the camp for supper, Uncle Jim asked PeeWee what he had seen. As usual, PeeWee had not seen a thing. It was almost unbelievable that a competent hunter could not see a single deer in those woods.
“I don’t know why I can’t see a deer up here,” lamented PeeWee.
“I know why,” shot back Uncle Jim.
“What are you talking about?” inquired the tired and now irritated hunter.
Uncle Jim said that the reason PeeWee hadn’t seen any deer that day was that he was too busy. “You were too busy counting your money PeeWee.”
A hush suddenly fell over the group, and all eyes turned towards PeeWee who was turning red faced and angrier by the second.
“No, I wasn’t!” wailed PeeWee.
“I can prove it” said Uncle Jim as the tension mounted.
“Oh, yeah, and how?” asked the indignant hunter.
“You’ve got $87.95 in your pocket,” roared Uncle Jim.
At this, PeeWee’s eyes got as big as saucers and his jaw seemingly dropped to the floor as the whole room exploded with howls of laughter. Uncle Jim had stalked close enough to PeeWee’s stand to see and hear him counting his money, without PeeWee ever knowing that anybody was within a mile. After hearing PeeWee count his money out loud about three times, Uncle Jim had the correct amount down to a T.
It’s no wonder the poor fellow never saw or killed a deer smack dab in the middle of some of the best deer hunting in the country. He was just too busy counting his money.
Although PeeWee was a good sport about it, that was the last day he hunted at our camp, but I can’t imagine why.
Call Mike Giles at 601-917-3898 or email mikegiles18@comast.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.