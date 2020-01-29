MIKE GILES: PeeWee the expert deer hunter

Submitted

Mike Giles' grandfather J. P. Nolen bought this truck, a 1979 Ford F250 4WD, back in 1979 and it has been in the family ever since. After his Uncle Jimmy moved to Florida Mike inherited the truck and it's good memories. A custom camo paint job was applied by his son-in-law Kyle Gowens for a special Christmas present. Just imagine what a coat of paint will do for an old hunting truck!