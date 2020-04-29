MIKE GILES: On the trail of wary old gobblers

Have you ever been whipped by an adversary on the football field or in the turkey woods? If you have then you know what I mean when I say it’s no fun lining up to get whipped again and again. Whether that’s on the football field or in the woods with a wary old gobbler it matters not. You’re going to have to live with it until you get stronger or smarter.
Such was the case with me after tangling with a couple of battle tested gobblers who seemingly knew every move that I was going to make before I did it. Oh, yes, I played a game of chess with them on several occasions even catching glimpses of them inside of shooting range, but always behind something or in too thick cover.
I knew of nothing else to do but keep on getting after them and that’s just what I did.
On Easter Sunday, I was out in the yard when I heard an old tom roosted pretty close. I listened from the yard and decided to try him the next couple of days but after two sunrises I’d not heard another peep, so I went back to the birds who’d whipped me a few times.
Run and gun
I hit an old logging trail and called from several different spots along the way. The ridge road provided a place to cover a lot of ground without spooking the birds and it also afforded me a vantage point high above the hollows below where most of the gobblers had been spending their mornings and whipping hunters. I’d gone about a half mile, stopping to call every 150 to 200 yards without hearing a sound, hen or gobbler for that matter.
Stopping at the last peak on that ridge I yelped a Brian Vandergrift box call, followed that up with some cutting and cackling from a Bruce Bonner mouth call but still nothing was heard in response. I figured that any tom in the vicinity would answer but none had, so I moved another 200 yards and set up on the peak of a lesser ridgetop and cackled with my Bruce Bonner mouth call and then yelped with my Mack McDonald pot call.
I heard a faint noise during that call, so I listened a minute and followed that up with a four-syllable yelp.
“Gobble, obble” sounded off the old gobbler.
Game on! I moved to a better viewpoint of where the old logging road entered a patch and sad down with my shotgun pointed at the entrance. I thought there were two gobblers as they’d gobble one after the other every time.
On and on they came while gobbling theirs heads off. By the sound of it they gobbled about ever 20 yards and had hit the logging road right where I’d called from on the peak of the ridge before making my last move.
“Gobble-obble, Gobble-obble!” The toms were only 40 yards around the bend and closing fast. I pulled my gun tight to my shoulder and peered down the barrel with the sights pointed where I anticipated them coming.
Suddenly a gobbler walked into view headed right for my position. All I could see was his head and part of his neck sticking above the high grass as the lovesick tom strutted into view.
“Ka-boom!” The gobbler was blown over at the sound of the shot and I jumped up and ran toward the kill zone. Just as I got there a gobbler ran up and looked at me and I couldn’t believe I’d missed so I aimed my sights on his head and was just about to pull the trigger when the first bird started flopping and doing cartwheels in his dance of death.
Thankfully, I didn’t shoot the second bird thinking it was the same one. While it is acceptable in some states with tags, it isn’t here at home. I watched the second gobbler run across the patch and out of sight as my celebration begun.
I’d battled it out with these wise old birds on a few occasions but as soon as the hens left them they became vulnerable to their natural mating instincts and I was able to fulfill their desires though not in the way they were hoping I’m sure.
There’s nothing sweeter than the satisfaction that comes with harvesting a wise old bird that has fooled you and beaten you every time you came up against him. The gobbler sported a long 10-inch beard and sharp spurs and made for a perfect morning in the spring turkey woods. I’ll not soon forge the twin gobblers and the one I finally beat at his own game. Carpe diem!
