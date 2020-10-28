Steve Brown eagerly awaited the day he could hunt one of his choice stands and target bucks. Brown knew every detail of the bucks’ whereabouts, including his bedding and feeding areas and the best location to intercept the mature buck. But he needed an easterly to northeasterly wind to hunt the stand.
The conditions finally got right that fall day when the wind direction changed suddenly, so Brown made a quick change of plans and headed to the woods.
Brown knew where the deer was bedding and spending his time during the day, and he’d patterned him coming through a hole in the neighbor’s fence as he made his way to an oak ridge on his hunting property.
“I climbed up the tree and got ready,” Brown said. “Just before dark my target buck came in and fed right down the ridge to me. The buck fed within 15 yards about 30 minutes before dark, and I pulled a fine bead on him and let the arrow fly.”
Thwack! The arrow smacked the buck right behind the shoulder, and the deer disappeared in an instant.
“We found the buck about 80 yards from where we spotted the blood trail,” Brown said. The 10-point buck scored 157 Pope and Young and was the best Mississippi bow kill for the veteran hunter and guide.”
Scouting trophy bucks
“Hunting deer with a bow is year-round for me,” said Brown. “I choose to bow hunt all season, and I start my scouting in late June using game cameras in travel corridors. We also do supplemental feeding and use mineral licks to help keep track of the deer. We get a lot of pictures of young bucks and does, and sometimes I follow those bucks for five to six years and target the good bucks when they reach maturity.”
Brown wants to know where they’re sleeping, eating and drinking water. He puts cameras in and around water sources, creeks, SMZs and anywhere they travel frequently.
“I love the early bow season patterns,” Brown said. “The secret for me is to figure out where they are bedding. You can use Google Earth to view timber, landscape and focus on one, two or three bucks. Before the acorns start falling the bucks will be on a later summer, early fall pattern, and they’ll bed in the same vicinity every day and have a routine, which we can exploit.
“I’ll use the trail cameras to find out the times and direction he’s going to travel. I have several persimmon trees marked as well as white oaks and other food sources. I’ll employ the cameras along breaklines that deer and bucks use to get water or food.
Stand setups and placement
“I love to hunt transition areas, pinch points and set up ambush points to intercept them on their way to where the acorns or fruit are falling,” Brown said. “I make my living guiding and taking hunters, and I’ve learned a few things in hunting deer, especially mature bucks all around the country. One of the most important things I’ve learned is to minimize your presence in the woods where the bucks live.”
With the advent of modern game cameras with cell phone capability, hunters can see when the deer come through an area by the time the pictures were taken and sent to a computer or cell phone. This allows Brown to further pattern the deer’s travel routes and timing. The biggest thing about the cameras is that it helps keep human intrusion into the woods to a minimum, and you won’t disturb the deer until you actual go in to hunt them.
“Although stand placement is a key part of the equation in harvesting mature bucks, concealment of the stand is just as important,” Brown said. “Here in Mississippi you can’t just put up a ground blind and hunt from it like you might in other states, but you’ve got to cover it up and blend it in. I’m still active and in good shape, so I prefer hunting from an elevated tree stand.
“I climb pretty high in the trees and hide my stands in cover. I don’t want the stand to be obvious to the deer, or other hunters. I’ll primarily use a lock-on stand with stick ladders or a portable stand if I have to move around an area due to a change in deer movement.
If you’re looking to harvest a deer with your bow, then there’s no better time than during bow season to harvest a succulent doe or trophy buck. Take a few tips from Steve Brown and you might just have success yourself.
