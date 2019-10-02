MIKE GILES: National Hunting and Fishing Day a big success

I was busy launching my boat my boat when I heard a young man holler from the shoreline.
“I’ve got one,” Nathan Hodgins said.
I stopped loading the boat just long enough to see him land the first bass of the day before we’d even launched the boat! Our day started off with a bang and only got better. Last Saturday was National Hunting and Fishing Day, a day to remember our mentors and thank people who had a part in spreading our outdoors heritage. It was also a day to help spread our passion and that’s just what I chose to do on a busy weekend.
Nathan Hodgins had just moved here a few short years ago and wanted to go fishing. The 5-foot-tall, 10-year-old boy had the desire to go but hadn’t had the opportunity to go bass fishing, so we went as soon as I was able to take him. He caught his first bass on that first trip and a few more to boot, as my grandmother used to say.
Fast forward about four years to the present day and this young angler is now pushing 6-foot-4 and still catching bass. He’s learned a few things in the process and he’s a better angler now than he was then.
As we trolled along the shoreline, I told Nathan to cast near a brushtop and he tried, but his lure hit several feet away. I told him to reel it in and cast into the edge of the brush, which he promptly did.
Wham! “ZZZZZZ, zzzzzzzzz” whirred the drag on the reel as he set the hook and drove the steel deep into the jaws of a bass. The lunker bass dove into the brush top and as soon as Hodgins set the hook it reversed course and wallowed on the surface in the mass of limbs and debris.
Hodgins fought the bass but couldn’t free him from the tangled mess. We quickly trolled up to the top and got the bass to the water surface and netted him. He’d wrapped the line around a limb and the braided line held him fast to the top, just long enough for us to get there and net him. A lot of folks might have lost that bass, but Hodgins kept his cool and caught him.
We continued fishing at a rapid pace because we had only a couple of hours to fish but we did take advantage of the opportunity. Nathan continued enticing bites and catching bass and I got in on a few as well, catching a lunker myself.
You can tell a lot about a person when you get them in the boat, and young Nathan is a first-class young man who’s always smiling and good natured. He enjoys fishing and catching fish almost as much as I do, but he had to have the opportunity and somebody to show him how to fish and catch fish.
There’s no limits to what a person can do if given the opportunity from some knowledgeable mentor, but if they don’t get that opportunity they’ll surely miss out on countless opportunities.
When young Nathan was 10 years old, he caught his first bass with a little help and instructions. Though he was only about 5-foot tall he caught fish and has continued to catch fish up until today even though he towers over most people. But the thing is, even if he never got taller, he’d still be able to catch fish for fun and food. The fact that he’s grown about a foot and a half was mentioned only because it reminds us of how fast children grow up. You’ve got to seize the moment when you have the opportunity.
Don’t miss out on an opportunity to change a child’s life by taking them hunting or fishing. It doesn’t matter how big they are, what they look like or if they’re girls or boys, they are capable of catching fish if they only have a mentor. This don’t care who’s on the other end of the line, only that they’re being offered an easy meal.
If you’ll just imagine the possibilities and give a child an opportunity by taking them hunting or fishing, you’ll make the world a better place. You don’t have to wait until the next National Hunting and Fishing Day to take them. Get a kid and head outdoors today! Just Imagine the possibilities and make a difference.
Call Mike Giles at 601-917-3898 or email mikegiles18@comast.net.
