The unmistakable aroma of a rutting buck permeated the air and stopped me dead in my tracks as I slipped through the woods on a midmorning hunt in search of deer sign and a buck. Somewhere near, but as yet unseen, stood a musty rutting buck.
I was deep in the woods searching for fresh buck sign when I noticed how quiet and peaceful everything was. Squirrels were scurrying around feeding on the ground and an occasional hawk or wood duck flew by overhead. However, there was none of the noisy hustle and bustle accompanied by the roar of engines, as people travel the roads to and from work in the early mornings and late afternoons.
Though it had recently rained, bucks had already been out and working on their territorial markers and leaving calling cards as fresh rubs and scrapes were almost everywhere I looked. As I made my way along a small creek, I heard the tell-tale whistling of wood ducks. Easing to the bank of the creek, I was greeted with one of the most beautiful sights in the outdoors. A group of colorful drake wood ducks and hens were busy feeding, cavorting and preening in their peaceful sanctuary. Such are the added pleasures gained from stalking silently through the vacated mid-morning woods.
My mid-morning junkets taken during December hunts allow me to enter a seemingly new world as most of the animals have long ago patterned the hunters and now move about freely during midday hours in places where the woods have become silent day.
My routine included walking a scant three to five steps, scanning the surrounding woods for any sign of a deer and moving again. This stop-and-go technique was taught to me as a youngster and has provided me with many unusual animal sightings and kills on my scouting trips.
Some of my biggest deer have been taken in this manner, in areas that I have never hunted before. If you will take notice, undisturbed deer and animals will always move a few steps, stop and look before moving on. One mistake, and they may pay with their very life. It’s that important to them.
Slowly moving uphill, I was met full force with the pungent aroma of a rutting buck. The deer was close, but had he spotted me? If he had fled the scene, he had been quiet about it. But just maybe he hadn’t seen or smelled me if he was still over the crest of the ridge.
Standing there for a full five minutes, I figured the buck was straight over the peak of the ridge as the wind blew steadily from that direction. When I could stand it no longer, I moved a scant three steps forward and waited. I could see the crest of the ridge but saw no deer. Moving a bit further, perhaps another four or five steps, positioned me where I could see the top of the ridge.
Still not a deer was to be seen, but the smell never wavered. I eased forward and stopped.
Suddenly, the buck appeared like a phantom from nowhere and disappeared behind a downed pine top a few feet to my left. The buck had seemingly vanished into thin air. I raised my rifle in the direction of the top where the buck stopped for a few minutes. Had he spotted the movement of my rifle through the pine top?
Muscles began to tighten and burn as I wondered if I could hold out until the buck made his move. Finally, he emerged from behind the top, and I centered the crosshairs on his neck and squeezed the trigger.
As the rifle roared, the buck dropped instantly.
I usually don’t know where the right place will be until I smell that musty old buck, or he appears right in front of me. That’s the reason I hunt regularly and enjoy my own brand of still hunting and scouting. If you want to kill that buck of a lifetime, then you need to head to the woods every chance you get, as the bucks are sure to be on the move soon.
Once the rut shifts into high gear, the bucks will go crazy searching for hot does. With their hormones raging and scent glands working overtime, bucks of all sizes will be on the move and leaving their musty calling cards on overhanging limbs, on rubs and in scrapes.
It is during these times when the most seasoned bucks will become most vulnerable. Though we normally use our eyes and ears when hunting, we may be limiting our capabilities. By using all of your senses, including your sense of smell, you just might smell out that old buck before he sees or smells you. Carpe Diem!
Call Mike Giles at 601-917-3898 or email mikegiles18@comast.net.
