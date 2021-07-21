The Mississippi Wildlife Federation (MWF) is pleased to announce that Mississippi's oldest and most recognized outdoor show is back — with a new look at a brand-new location.
The 34th Annual Mississippi Wildlife Extravaganza is set for July 30-Aug. 1 and will be hosted at the newly constructed Refuge Resort and Conference Center in Flowood, one of the fastest-growing suburbs in Mississippi, just outside of Jackson. The extravaganza will play host to many historic crowd-favorite exhibitions, demonstrations and contests such as the ever-popular Magnolia Records Big Buck contest, Jason Reynolds’ famous High-flying Retrievers and the Catch and Fetch Catfish Handgrabbin’ tanks.
However, the focus will be on shooting sports, angling and outdoor gear and experiences with hands-on training, demonstrations and entertainment options within the new area designated for youth and children, including age-appropriate rides and games.
“We are thrilled to be able to host this annual kickoff to hunting season once again,” MWF CEO Ashlee Ellis Smith said. “It’s something that wildlife enthusiasts across the state, and especially young budding hunters and anglers, really look forward to, as well as their parents look forward to taking them to, all year long. We are committed to making this the best hunting, fishing and kid-centric Extravaganza ever and are sure that people are going to love the new location at the Refuge Resort in Flowood.”
The new ’Ganza venue will have the unique ability for vendors to lodge on site. The ’Ganza will host a Saturday night sponsor and exhibitor party at the resort and will have an exhibitor hospitality suite as well as a sponsor hospitality suite open all weekend on site.
The new Refuge Resort features an upscale, 200-room Sheraton Hotel connected to the conference center that includes two restaurants, 10th-floor bar/entertainment area, a gorgeous pool and a pool deck featuring a swim-up bar and lazy river. In addition, the newly redesigned pro golf course and conference center include two large exhibit halls, three seminar rooms and two exhibition hallways.
Best of all, there are a ton of beautiful outdoor exhibition space adjacent to the conference center that has grass and trees overlooking a 12-acre lake. This outdoor space will provide the opportunity to showcase trucks, tractors, ATV's/UTV's, golf carts, outdoor power equipment, shooting houses, boats, duck blinds or any outside products while simulating outdoor wildlife settings.
The Mississippi Wildlife Federation was founded in 1946 by hunters, for hunters to protect Mississippi’s hunting and fishing rights, its wildlife population and the state’s natural resources. MWF has gone through a tremendous overhaul in the last couple of years with a new CEO, new staff and many changes to its board of directors who are hunters/anglers/outdoorsmen/outdoorswomen that are fully committed to taking MWF back to its original roots.
In addition, it is committed to training our youth to be responsible stewards of our wildlife resources and how to enjoy shooting sports and angling safely. MWF and MS Outdoor Expo, LLC will be working around the clock to ensure this year’s ’Ganza is a massive success for the attendees and its exhibitors and sponsors. MWF is working with established MS show promoters Dan Robinson and Rob Neblett of Mississippi Outdoor Expo, LLC. For more information on the 2021 Mississippi Wildlife Extravaganza, please call Dan Robinson at 601-540-6275 or Rob Neblett at 601-506-9148.
Call Mike Giles at 601-917-3898 or email mikegiles18@comcast.net.
