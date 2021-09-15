MIKE GILES: Mississippi team wins 2021 Ladies World Bowfishing Championship tournament

The Mississippi ladies bowfishing team of Roma Whistle, Bailey Garrison and Misty Page won the 2021 Ladies World Bowfishing Championship tournament in August at Fort Gibson Lake in Wagoner, Oklahoma.
Whistle, from Nesbit, has been bowfishing for the last five to six years and saw information advertising the tournament, which was the first all women’s bowfishing tournament.
“I thought it would be fun, so I asked Bailey Garrison and Misty Page, both from Byhalia, if they wanted to go with me and compete, and they were all in,” Whistle said. “We represented Mississippi in a field of 22 entries and proudly brought home the team championship along with a few individual awards.
“We had planned to go have fun and say we were part of the first ever all women’s championship, (as well as) meet some new bowfishing peeps and maybe snag a prize or two. But to come home with a load of awards was way more than expected, and we were certainly grateful for the adventure and glad to say we did Mississippi proud, too.”
Two of members of the team hold several Bowfishing of America Association records, and the youngest member, Garrison, recently set the world record for blue catfish in Arkansas.
Bailey Garrison placed in second place during the day shooter tournament and second in the night shooter tournament. She also won the Molly Carpenter Hagler Memorial Award for her first-place finish in the overall shooter for the tournament. Garrison also shot the biggest fish, a 25-pound gar.
Misty Page placed fourth in the night shooter division.
Although weather conditions were not the best and the group were out of their element participating in the day shoot division, Bailey Garrison was the ace in the hole.
“Randy Woodward is the founder of the tournament and man behind the scenes that made this tournament happen,” Whistle said. “He’s also the championship director for the Youth Bowfishing Association and its championship tournament also held at this same lake. It’s a great venue for any kid wanting to participate in the sport, and they had 150 entries for the youth event this year. He dedicates a lot of time and deserves to be acknowledged for all he does for the sport.”
