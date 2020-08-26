MIKE GILES: Mississippi River oxbow stripers

Terry Bates sailed a crankbait into a small cut that had water flowing into an old oxbow and let it sit for a second before beginning his retrieve. As soon as he started cranking the lure down, he hit the bottom and hesitated a second.
Wham! A fish struck the Bandit crankbait and tore out like it was shot out of a canon. Bates set the hook and the battle was on. The fish made run after run and never gave up. Each time the fish got near the boat it would dive deeper and fight harder. Finally after a nip and tuck battle Bates got a look at the diminutive bass, a freshwater striped bass, or white bass as they are known to locals.
For the next 15 to 20 minutes we continued casting and cranking our Bandit Crankbaits toward the waterfall area and we kept getting bites and catching bass. We’d cast to one spot for five or six times and catch and release the feisty white bass before they’d move on.
“The key to catching white bass Is to find the shad and stay with them after you’ve located them,” Bates said. “Keep working the area with lures and look for shad or bass busting the surface and you can usually keep up with them.”
While the Mississippi River is full of both hybrid stripers and white bass, both may be caught around wing dams on the river and in the oxbows lining the Mighty Mississippi.
How do you locate and find white bass? Well, the first thing you need to do is to get after them just like you would a largemouth. Just go fishing but when you catch a white bass you need to work the area over thoroughly before leaving. Because the white bass typically travel in schools and they’re ready, willing and able to strike any offering you may put in front of them.
Bates likes to cast a 200 series Bandit crankbait, Wing Ding, Little George or jigging spoon when fishing for the white bass.
During the dog days of summer the largemouth bass might get slow but if you can find the stripers you can have a ball. It’s not unheard of for Bates and his partners to catch 50 to 100 white bass in a day if they’re fishing for them.
The small white bass are so plentiful that you can catch them while fishing for largemouth bass almost anywhere in the oxbow lakes.
Bate’s primary lure of choice on this trip was the Bandit 200 series crankbait and the stripers really tore them up. Sometimes several stripers would be trying to take the lure out of the other fish’s mouth. Our primary focus was fishing areas that had small tributaries or waterfalls pouring into the oxbows.
Other areas that Bates finds the white bass are along the sandbars and submerged drops. Bates also caught several while casting up near the bank and retrieving his lure over the deeper ledge that dropped off away from the banks.
If you’re looking for some hot fishing action in late summer or early fall then give Bates a call and he can put you bass or stripers. Bates has been guiding clients on his off days for years but now that he’s retired from his federal fisheries job, he’s available most any day that he’s not fishing tournaments. Call Bates at 662-390-3886 for guided fishing trips or further information on catching white bass.
Call Mike Giles at 601-917-3898 or email mikegiles18@comast.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.