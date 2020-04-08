MIKE GILES: 'Memories of Spring' by Ron Jolly a must for turkey hunters

Memories of Spring: the very mention of this book title by Ron Jolly evokes a flood of memories for me. We are brothers, born into the outdoors fraternity of turkey hunters and filled with a passion for all thing’s turkey.
There’s no beating around the bush about this one. This book is hands down a classic turkey book, one that I rank as the best modern-day turkey book I’ve ever read. After spending a life in the outdoors Jolly has a treasure trove of memories of turkey hunts from around the country with many talented, driven, passionate turkey hunters and prominent people.
If there’s such a thing as turkey hunting royalty, Jolly would surely be a part of it starting first by being born into the fraternity and taken to the woods by his dad, J. E. Jolly Jr., at an early age. Later, he joined the now famous Primos Game Calls team with Will Primos and played a large part in filming and putting together the Truth series of videos from 1988 to 1996. Those videos literally took the country by storm and paved the way for Primos Game Calls and modern-day turkey hunters.
Jolly worked for Primos and enjoyed many days in the woods with him and met many interesting people throughout his time with Primos Game Calls. But ironically, he missed his first opportunity at meeting Primos when a gobbler answered his turkey call only 10 minutes before their meeting at a deer camp.
“Needless to say, I didn’t meet Will Primos that day,” Jolly said. Of course, he did go on to meet with Will Primos later that year and joined Primos as a videographer and editor.
“My favorite story is about Mr. Sonny and listening,” Will Primos said. “Jolly has a unique way to entertain through his writings and whether you realize or not you are learning how to be a better turkey hunter as you read his stories. You see, Jolly infuses his stories with turkey hunting wisdom. He has been there and done that!”
Jolly’s stories are straight from the heart and you learn a lot about this man through those stories. It takes a real man to show his feelings but it’s hard to hide your heart and Jolly’s heart comes out glowing when talking about special hunts with special people. And yes, he has named more than his fair share of turkeys. He also writes stories about character turkeys and gobblers that we’ve all known on occasion.
Another part of his turkey hunting royalty lineage comes by his association and marriage to Tes Randle Jolly. They met at the famed White Oak Hunting lodge in Alabama where Tes Randle guided turkey hunters. You will enjoy Tes’ outstanding photography in the book that shines through in the attitude of the gobblers she’s been blessed to have met and photographed.
Tes Jolly spends most of her time in the spring in a ground blind, hunting turkeys to photograph these days. She is the foremost wild turkey photographer in the country today. Her pictures have captured the imagination of many people as they’re seen in magazines, books, prints and almost everywhere a picture is used.
After their first meeting it didn’t take Tes long to hunt with Jolly and show him a thing or two about calling turkeys. Jolly also was blessed to have been able to hunt with both Tes and her mother as Tes did the calling and called up an old gobbler for her mother, Ernie Randle, who was an accomplished deer and turkey hunter as well.
“I’ll Call” is the story about Jolly’s hunt with Tes Randle and her mother Ernie Randle, as Tes set them up, did the calling and let Ron do the filming. The story is very touching and just shows you a glimpse of how talented a person Tes Jolly is and gives you a hint about her talented mother as well.
“In Joe Dunning’s story, The Last Hurrah, I mentioned the fact that in today’s world, there is little demand for warm and fuzzy stories told by sappy old men,” Jolly said. “I regret that because the true lore of turkey hunting involves the emotions and experiences of the hunt, the nature and characteristics of the bird and not the kill.”
Memories of Spring is one book that you don’t want to miss. For an autographed copy, call Ron Jolly at 334-549-5926 or purchase the book on Amazon.
Call Mike Giles at 601-917-3898 or email mikegiles18@comast.net.
