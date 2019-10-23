MIKE GILES: Melvin Tingle was Mr. Outdoors in Mississippi

Memorial services for Ileta Wakefield will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at 11:30 a.m., at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Bro. Derrick Wilson, Bro. Billy Warsaw, and Bro. Caleb Wright. Burial will be at Andellum Cemetery in Andalusia, Ala. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is entr…