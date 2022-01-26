MIKE GILES: Matthew Hall harvests first buck

Torrential downpours filled the skies recently a day before our area experienced the first snow of the season. Matthew Hall joined his dad at their hunting camp in Jasper County waiting for the rain to slack up so they could get to their stand in the woods.
Young Hall had narrowly missed an opportunity at harvesting his first buck last year as a shot presented itself during a late season hunt, but a small deer partially obscured the shot, so the youngster made a mature decision to pass on him rather than risk hitting the younger deer. Disappointingly, he never had a clear shot.
For many young hunters, harvesting their first buck is an exciting rite of passage into a new outdoors world. There’s just nothing quite like harvesting that first buck, but there’s possibly one thing even better for a successful hunter, and that’s to pass on your outdoors heritage to your own son.
David Hall was excited about the possibilities this season and wanted to give his son every opportunity to be successful.
“After the rain slacked up some, we went to the stand, and Matthew started looking for that buck,” David Hall said. “We hunted hard last January and just never got on them right. And he just barely missed getting one last season.”
They got into their stand about 3:30 that afternoon, and deer started coming into the field and feeding.
“We got to watch a lot of deer come in, and it was a good afternoon even though the weather was bad and raining hard,” David Hall said. “We’ve been managing the property since 2000 when we bought it and have intensively managed it for timber and wildlife and have worked with wildlife biologists from Mississippi State to get the deer herd in better shape.”
Anticipation was rising for Matthew Hall as he watched about 20 deer in the greenfield. With so many deer in the field there was bound to be a rutting buck somewhere near, and Hall hoped this would be the day that he finally got his first buck.
“A doe came into the field about 4:45,” David Hall said. “But this time a nice buck came charging out hot on her trail. He had a nice rack and was intent on following the doe, but after he got out there, he started feeding.”
The buck kept moving and soon got into range but wouldn’t stop for a good shot. The tension mounted for young Matthew Hall as he waited for his opportunity to shoot, and he hoped it would be soon.
Finally, the buck moved to within 50 yards of their stand, and Matthew Hall centered the crosshairs on the buck just as he offered a good shot.
“Tic-Boom!” Hall’s rifle roared, and the perfectly placed bullet put the buck down before it knew what was happening. Hall shot the buck with a .308 Remington Model 700 youth rifle. That model has been responsible for the success of thousands of young hunters harvesting their first deer across the country.
“Matthew was excited to harvest that first buck, but I was so excited that I was shaking with excitement,” David Hall said. “I was probably more excited for him than he was. It was just an awesome experience.”
Ironically, they’d never seen this particular buck before on their hunting club.
“We run data and observation points, and nobody had seen this buck before,” David Hall said. “The biologists aged him at 4 ½ years old, and he weighed 139 pounds, but his frame was the size of a 175-pound buck according to the biologists. He’s probably been in rut and running does for quite a while without stopping to eat much. We just have no idea where he came from!”
No matter where you hunt or what you have seen on your game cameras, the rut is one time of year that you never know what may show up at your hunting club.
There’s nothing quite like helping your son harvest that first buck, and Matthew Hall’s first buck was a joyous moment for the whole family and especially for a proud father. The young man had put in his time in the woods and become proficient in shooting a rifle, and it had finally paid off. With Matthew Hall’s first eight-point buck harvest he’d reached a milestone and made a lifetime memory with his father, David Hall. Carpe Diem!
Call Mike Giles at 601-917-3898 or email mikegiles18@comcast.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.