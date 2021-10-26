Matt Adcock drew his arrow to full draw and released the arrow just as it touched the buck’s vitals.
“Thwack!” sounded the Swacker broadhead as it smacked the deer’s engine room a split second after his release. Nerves of steel helped him remain calm during his moment of truth.
The 13-point buck was a main frame 10-point with really good mass and had three splits and weighed over 180 pounds.
Adcock, a Simpson County Academy bowhunter, has been harvesting deer since a very young age but recently got into bowhunting in quite a big way.
“I spotted the buck on my trail camera last year, and he was an 11-point, and he had a hole in him,” said Adcock. “One of the neighbors may have shot him last year. When he showed up on my camera this year, he had much more mass and was noticeably bigger. I patterned him for a week or so and finally decided to go after him.”
The buck was frequenting a hardwood bottom with another mature 8-point buck and a couple of smaller bucks. Adcock got in the stand right about noon on Oct. 2 and stayed until dark.
“I saw the other bucks that had been with the bigger buck but never saw him come through,” Adcock said. “I got down from my stand right at dark and walked toward the field on my way out and came face to face with him at 30 yards, but it was just too late to shoot. I wasn’t able to see him clearly enough to shoot or take a chance at wounding him.”
Sunday, Oct. 3, was to be a day of reckoning for the young hunter, but he didn’t have a clue how it was going to turn out.
“I got in there the next afternoon, and the other bucks came in, and I spotted my target buck at about 100 yards feeding on acorns as he fed my way,” said Adcock. “The buck was traveling through a pinch-point in the acorn flat with a pine thicket on one side and a thick, overgrown field on the other.”
The buck never veered away, and his path towards Adcock took him toward his stand like he was on an invisible string. The moment of truth came as he walked into an opening at 27 yards.
“I let the arrow fly, and the buck ran away out of my sight at about 70 yards,” Adcock said. “I called my dad and told him what had happened, and he said to get Heath to help me look for the deer since he was close by. We didn’t want to spook the deer and push him further away if he was still alive.”
Heath Walters, of the Taylorsville area, is a well-known tracking man who’s prize chocolate lab, Gage, has recovered many deer that escaped hunters.
“We waited until about 8:30 and took Gage up there, and Heath turned him lose,” said Adcock. “The dog picked him up quick and found him in a few minutes, and the buck was already dead. As it turned out, he fell dead just past the last spot I saw him at 75 yards from the kill zone.”
Adcock’s father Landry Adcock was on a hunting trip out west and recommended that Matt get Walters to help retrieve the deer as a precaution because they didn’t know the extent of the bucks’ injuries at the time.
The Swhacker broadhead cut a massive hole in the buck as it traveled through, however, and the resultant blood trail was so big there was really no need for a tracking dog, but it’s better to be safe than sorry. The young archer’s aim was true, and his skill at sending the arrow plunging through the vitals was evident by the fact that the buck died less than 100 yards from the shot site.
Adcock is a grandson of Lee Littrell and is following in his father Landry’s footsteps also. Landry Adcock got into hunting in a big way after marrying Littrell’s daughter Misty, and he’s passed on some of PawPaw Lee’s hunting skills to Adcock. Matt also stars on the football and baseball fields for Simpson County Academy and is a star baseball player in the summer leagues as well. He may be a more talented hunter than ball player, but there’s no doubt that he works hard both on the fields of play and in the woods!
