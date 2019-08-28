MIKE GILES: Master of the craft; legend of the spring

Only a few people ever make it to the top of their craft or chosen profession, but Mark McPhail is one of the rare few who have done that, and he’s actually done it twice. With his recent wins in turkey call competitions the master turkey call maker has won 55 ribbons and medals in call making competitions from around the country. In fact, he’s won so many different competitions that he can hardly keep up with the number.
Well known as a former CEO of a prominent hospital, McPhail retired a few years ago and knew he needed to take his turkey hunting passion to another level. But first he had to go back to school.
Yes, you read that right, he had to go back to school.
After spending a lifetime hunting turkeys and collecting calls, the “Professor” of turkey hunting went back to MCC and learned how to operate power tools and saws through their woodworking program.
McPhail knew what turkey calls should sound like and he had a passion to make some of his own.
“I wanted to make turkey calls to have something to do during the off season,” McPhail said. “It’s not about money but if I thought that if I could make my own calls I could trade with other collectors around the country and maybe sell a few, too.”
To say that he has exceeded his goals is a bit of an understatement. After learning the basics of woodworking McPhail quickly began producing quality turkey calls that were both unique and sounded good.
Both an avid call collector and turkey hunter McPhail has spent his retirement years traveling the country chasing gobblers, meeting new friends and swapping a few calls. During that time he’s met many other passionate turkey hunters and call makers and his turkey call collection grew enormously.
While nothing is new under the sun, McPhail has taken a different approach to call making and that is to make calls that are different and unique, not something everybody else is making. That was the impetus behind his first national championship call, the cane call, that he made and won first place with a few years ago.
Mark McPhail doesn’t want to make one type of call and sell it a thousand times, he wants to make 1,000 different unique calls, and sell or trade them one at a time.
“I really don’t care if I sell them or not,” McPhail said. “I really enjoy making something that sounds different to use in the woods when I’m hunting. It’s not about the money.”
Mississippi is blessed to have many talented craftsmen, but Mark McPhail definitely stands tall among some of the most talented call makers in the world.
First and foremost he makes turkey calls that hunters can call turkeys with and that’s the most important thing. Secondly, he makes a wide variety of calls with just a little different twist on some of them that allows him to tweak the sounds just a bit.
Sometimes those wise old gobblers get used to hearing certain calls and become call shy. That’s where McPhail’s calls excel. Each call he makes is unique and it sounds a little different. Since they’re crafted one at a time, he tunes them to his own taste, and they play a unique tune. Each call can be played differently by each person depending upon where you play the call and how much pressure you apply to them.
You can also use several different strikers on one call and make it sound like several different turkeys.
Avid Turkey call collectors like something different, something unique, and a call that plays sweet love notes for the turkeys. McPhail makes calls to fit almost every turkey hunter’s tastes. Over the last few years he’s made numerous versions of trough calls, scratch boxes, cane calls and used slate, aluminum, glass and other surfaces. Add in a few different woods for strikers and the possibilities are almost limitless.
While I prefer some of his latest friction calls and various scratch box calls because they sound so realistic and different, McPhail has finally outdone himself and come up with a unique one of a kind turkey call. I’ve called many turkeys with his other calls but none of them are as special or sound quite like this latest call that now resides in my display case just waiting for next turkey season.
After viewing that call and playing a few sweet notes on it I knew that it was priceless and had to have it. As my grandmother Nolen used to say, “I wouldn’t take a gold monkey for it.” It’s just that unique and special and would be hard to ever duplicate!
While many people are never recognized for their achievements while they are still practicing their craft, Mark McPhail has achieved that and earned a level of respect from his fellow turkey call collectors and hunters from around the country in just a short time. But don’t ask him how many turkey’s he’s killed or calls he’s made, because he’s only interested in the next one. He’s not counting anymore!
