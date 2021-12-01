MIKE GILES: Little Joe finally gets his Thanksgiving buck

My little brother Joe had a strong desire to go hunting from a young age, so I loaded him into the truck, and off to Webster County we went. Our destination was the Nolen Farm near the Pine Forest community a few miles to the east of Lodi. We met our Pawpaw James Patrick Nolen up there at his home place, and the fun began. Pawpaw Pat loved hunting and fishing and carrying on, telling stories and pulling our legs occasionally.
As we went to the woods, Pawpaw went to a stand, and I took Joe to one of my hot areas that had a heavily used deer trail near the crest of a slight hill. The trail dropped off into the bottom so I picked out a clump of three trees that could serve as a blind of sorts. Before I left Joe at his stand, I told him that I’d seen a lot of deer there and a good buck.
I told Joe to get in the middle of those trees and don’t come out because that buck might attack him with his big antlers if he did. I told him to shoot whatever he wanted to, and we’d take care of it. Pawpaw Pat was always carrying on, so I thought I’d have a little fun with my young brother too.
“Now don’t let that buck get you,” I told him as I left and went further into the swamp.
I heard a lot of shooting that morning as I always do but wasn’t sure if Joe had seen anything. Arriving back at his stand, he was still hunkered in between the sweet gum trees.
“Did you see anything?”
“Yes, I did,” said Joe.
“Did you shoot?” I asked. Joe couldn’t seem to answer my question and just said he couldn’t get a shot. Over time we eventually did hunt together for many years, and he became a deer slayer. We killed 15 to 20 deer a year back when the limit was a buck a day with no season limit.
Many years went by, and one day Joe had a revelation for me.
“Do you remember that time you put me in those trees and left me while we were deer hunting?” he asked. “Well, I saw a huge rack buck but was scared to shoot it since you and Pawpaw had told me that if I missed him the buck might get me!”
It all came back to me then, and the answer to my question of long ago was finally revealed. We were just having fun, but we’d scared the boy out of his wits. He recovered, of course, to become an expert deer slayer, so we didn’t injure him for life, but it did make me pause for a moment and remember that words have consequences, even if we don’t mean anything bad.
The day before Thanksgiving Joe was back in the stand looking for that trophy buck, but he didn’t have much confidence. It had gotten hot, and he just didn’t think the deer would move.
Giles surveyed the area around his stand and noticed movement. Deer started pouring into the area, but all he saw were does and he didn’t think it was going to happen. With the final rays of sunlight dipping over the horizon, he spotted a tall rack buck following the does. With only a few minutes of legal shooting light left, he centered the crosshairs on the buck and squeezed the trigger slowly.
“Tic-Boom!” roared his Browning 7MM 08, and the buck collapsed instantly. The buck was a special Thanksgiving blessing for both Joe and me. It was one of the biggest he’d killed in East Mississippi and brought back many good memories as well as one memory that had been a mystery to me for many years. Carpe Diem!
Call Mike Giles at 601-917-3898 or email mikegiles18@comcast.net.
