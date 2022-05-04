A hot gobbler belted out gobbles during an early morning hunt recently, and he was responding to my calls like a lovesick suitor. At some point, I realized I could kill him if I stayed with him another hour or so, but a previous appointment beckoned my departure. Hopefully, he would still be in the area later as most hunters had already put up their calls and guns.
Returning to the woods, I eased down a ridge and quickly set up and began my pursuit of a final-week gobbler. I’d only been in the woods a short time when I heard the rustle of leaves as a turkey approached silently. He was coming, no doubt, but was this the gobbler I’d been pursuing earlier?
With my shotgun propped on my knee and staring down the barrel of my 12-gauge Benelli, I waited patiently as I saw him coming over the ridge. With muscles tightening and my pulse racing, the moment of truth was about to arrive.
“Tic-Boom!” roared my Benelli, and the gobbler cut a flip and started his dance of death that all turkey hunters long to see. After a few minutes of completing his death flop ritual, the celebration began. There would be fresh turkey nuggets tonight.
As the final days of the turkey season dwindled down, I had found and harvested a couple of gobbling turkeys and caught a pile of gobbling crappie. The gobblers were the first order of business, but a hunting and fishing trip to the Mississippi Delta allowed me to combine both pursuits.
After harvesting those gobblers, I was ready to catch a few crappie, and hopefully they’d be gobbling up my jigs, too. I joined my turkey-hunting mentor Billy Russell on a Delta crappie fishing trip and guided him to a spot where there were plenty of gobbling crappie. These crappie were gobbling up our jigs, and they started pretty quickly.
Russell wasted no time catching the first crappie, and we started probing the shallow cypress filled Moccasin slough with our Bass Pro and Pico jigs. I’d rigged a BnM crappie pole with a jig and cork for Russell, and the crappie loved the blue- and chartreuse-colored jigs.
The excited angler missed a few crappie before we realized his hook point was dull, and the hook straightened out a bit after hanging on a cypress knee. I quickly tied on a Pico jig head and added another chartreuse jig, and Russell was back in the game catching crappie.
The key to our success was finding the location and depth at which the crappie were holding, and after we did that, we continued to get bit until we quit fishing for the day. But firs,t I got in on some of the action as I maneuvered my boat around cypress trees and grass patches. The crappie liked the smaller cypress trees that offered some shade from the blistering post-cold-front sun.
I held the boat tight to the structure, and Russell pitched a jig beside a bush, and the cork never stopped. I dropped a black and chartreuse jig near a bush, and a big crappie nailed it also, and we had the first of many doubles we caught that day.
While nothing beats hearing a springtime tom gobble on the roost, catching gobbling crappie is pretty cool as well. During my final week of turkey hunting, I’d put the smack down on some fine gobblers and succulent crappie. There just isn’t much better than catching crappie, calling gobblers and then eating the succulent tender nuggets and fillets! Carpe diem. Good memories that will last a lifetime!
Call Mike Giles at 601-917-3898 or email mikegiles18@comcast.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.