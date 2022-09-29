With the sun finally dipping below the western horizon the woods came alive. Sometimes the last 30 minutes of a deer hunt are the best for deer movement, and it seemed that things were about to happen.
I’d finally drawn a 3-day deer hunt on one of our state Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) near the Mississippi River after a five-year wait and was excited about the possibilities as I sat high in the tree on my Ol’ Man stand.
I glimpsed movement in the woods to the north and honed in on the area where a trail came over the ridge and into the small food plot I was hunting. I breathed a sigh of relief when I saw a doe make her way into the plot. A couple minutes later I heard something in the woods where the doe had entered. Was it a deer, maybe a rutting buck? If only I could be so lucky.
Then I spotted something white, almost glowing as another deer came into range. I lifted my binoculars and zeroed in on a nice buck. As he came into the patch a mere 40-yards away I studied him carefully. One, two, three, eight, nine, and there it was, a 9-point buck with a split G-2 on the right side. Here at home I would have pulled the trigger without another thought. But hunting on a WMA near the Mississippi River where the giants roamed, I wasn’t so quick on the trigger. I estimated the buck to be over the 16-inch inside spread criteria if he weighed around 185 pounds or more, but I couldn’t be sure.
I almost got a cramp in my arms from holding the binoculars so long before I finally raised my .270 and centered the crosshairs on the trophy buck. I slowly squeezed the trigger while contemplating on whether I should take the shot but finally put the safety back on as the last rays of light disappeared. I just couldn’t pull the trigger on the first afternoon wondering what else might be out there.
Two days later, I finally pulled the trigger on a 210 pound 8-point buck sporting a 20-inch spread, one of the best bucks I’d ever seen in the public land woods at the time. Later that afternoon at last light my hunting partner shot the buck I’d passed on that opening afternoon, and he was indeed a 185-pound 9-point buck with a 16, ½ inch spread!
Now, you may not harvest the buck of a lifetime on your hunt at one of our WMAs, but trophy bucks do roam the woods of many of Mississippi’s public lands and the opportunity is there. Just remember, dead deer don’t grow antlers, so be sure that buck is a trophy before you pull the trigger.
If you are passionate about hunting public land trophies, then you need to head to the Mississippi River Public WMAs and National Wildlife Refuges and find out for yourself.
Some of the finest hunting in the country is found along the Mississippi River from Natchez all the way to Tunica!
If you want to go deer hunting but don’t have any private land to hunt, then try out some of our state’s wildlife management areas and you should have an excellent opportunity to harvest a deer. Though you might not harvest a record class buck you might just harvest the buck of your lifetime. I did and you can too by putting in the scouting time, legwork and hunting every chance you get.
Call Mike Giles at 601-917-3898 or email mikegiles18@comast.net.
