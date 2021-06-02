Arriving at the lake well after sunup on Memorial Day due to the unseasonably cool temperatures, Mikayla Giles didn’t waste any time as she caught the first bass of the day before I had even launched the boat. When it comes to fishing, I’ve heard of a few people who didn’t like to go fishing, but I don’t think I’ve ever known anybody who didn’t like to catch fish.
Shortly after launching the boat, Giles began working the shoreline with a Texas rigged Bass Pro Tournament series worm on a Gamakatsu hook/sinker rig. It didn’t take long for her to hook up with another bass either. Although there was a time when young ladies didn’t have access to equipment that fit their size and needs, that time is long past.
These days, young ladies and female anglers have a world of durable, lightweight rod and reels and tackle that will fit the job nicely. Giles was using a 6-foot-6 Johnny Morris Carbon Lite 2.0 rod and reel combo, and it was very capable of driving the steel hook deep into the jaws of the bass with little trouble. The combo is light, but stiff enough and strong enough to catch lunker bass while lending itself to accurate casting as well as having the muscle to wrestle in those trophies.
Wind out of the east, fish bite the least
With the wind blowing from the east after the mild cold front blew through, the bass activity dropped drastically with little to no movement on the water. That’s usually the kiss of death on catching bass but Giles had a trick or two in her repertoire, so she quickly switched to a 7-foot-2 JMS spinning combo rigged with a Gamakatsu Skip-Gap hook and BPS Stik-O.
The Bass Pro Stik-O is a soft plastic “Senco style” jerk bait that is deadly on bass during post frontal conditions. Ninety-nine percent of the strikes come when the lure is on the fall. Shortly after, Giles cast out a hungry bass struck and headed for deep water. She wasted no time in setting the hook.
“Wham!” The bass blasted through the surface and wallowed along the top as she fought him tooth and nail. After a few minutes of nip and tuck, Giles finally wore the feisty bass down and led him to the net, where she quickly posed for a picture before casting out again.
Several more bass fell victim to the deadly Stik-O when Giles pitched it into a brush top or in a weed bed. Several times the worm never stopped moving as the bass ate it on the fall and took off on a run. Each time she set the hook with the skill of a seasoned veteran while letting the rod and reel combo do the work.
Since the water was a big dingy, she was utilizing lightweight braid that has low stretch, with good hook setting ability. Each time that a bass struck the lure and took off it was like money in the bank as she drove that hook home and landed another bass.
Swim baits produce as well
You just never know what the bass want on any given day, so you have to be versatile and give them options if they don’t bite or if the action slows. After moving to a deeper spot, Giles switched to a crawfish-colored Texas rigged swimbait and started working the shallow flats.
“Wham!” Another bass struck the swimbait hard and bore towards the bottom just as she reared back and set the hook, driving the steel deep into the jaw of the unsuspecting bass, spinning him on a dime like a roped calf. It didn’t take long before she’d worn the bass down and released him into the supper well.
While we practice catch-and-release every trip, we also realize that some lakes will become overcrowded with stunted bass if none are ever harvested, so we usually abide by lake regulations or lake owner requests.
On this day we kept a few small bass to help meet a quota. Arriving back at the house Mikayla used an electric knife to fillet a few of the tender bass to prepare for supper. After she finished filleting them, she fried up a batch of some of the most succulent, tasty fillets I’ve ever tasted. If you’re looking to make a difference in the world today, then take someone fishing soon. Imagine the possibilities, and we’ll all make a positive difference! Carpe’ Diem!
Call Mike Giles at 601-917-3898 or email mikegiles18@comcast.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.