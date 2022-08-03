During a recent outdoor media conference members of the Southeastern Outdoor Press Association joined members of the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) in hosting a kids only fishing day.
By teaming up with the local people and members of the WV DNR we were successful in passing on our outdoors heritage by hosting some young anglers who might not otherwise have an opportunity to go fishing.
Bass Pro Shops was the major sponsor of the fishing event and many folks pitched in with their time and talents as well. The children had a ball, and many took home new rod and reels, tackle bags, shirts and caps. Thanks to Ken Covington of Covington and Son’s Minnow farms I was able to purchase some of the fishing tackle at cost so that we could provide more bang for our bucks.
Covington loves fishing and taking kids fishing, also, so he was quick to help out with our kids fishing event, even though it was in West Virginia.
How do you change the world? One child at a time. Although Covington couldn’t be at the event, he realized the value of what we were doing and teamed up with Bass Pro Shops by helping out any way he could.
Although we fished during the middle of the day, the fishing event was a huge success, and everybody caught fish. I helped one young man catch his first fish and before you knew it, he was catching them by himself.
Howls of delight rang out around the lake as the kids had a ball catching and landing bream and bass.
Bass Pro Shops provided the meals for the anglers and volunteers. Many young anglers didn’t stop fishing, eating a bite at a time in between casts or catches!
One young lady caught a couple of bass, and one was a real lunker! She was the envy of all of the boys for sure.
Not too long after her magnificent catch she got impaled by a hook from another angler who made a bad cast and drove the barb deep. I heard the wale of pain and anguish from behind me and turned to see what had happened. Her grandfather was trying to console her as she said she was ready to go home.
Our media member physician, Dr. Bobby Dale was overlooking the fishing from a hill, so I quickly summoned him over via telephone.
Dr. Bobby came to the rescue of young lady with a little help from her grandfather. He took care of her problem in short order, albeit with quite a bit of wailing and fear from the young lady but she settled down quickly as we made our way back to the parking lot. After getting her another Bass Pro Cap and shirt was smiling and happy before she left. She even laughed and smiled as consented to a photo while holding her soft drink can in front of her torn shirt where the hook had done the damage.
Ironically, Dr. Bobby had survived a stroke a couple of years ago and this was his first conference since recovering from that and the covid shutdown. I daresay that the youngster would have needed a trip to the ER if not for the skilled hook removing veteran!
Turns out that Emma caught the biggest fish of the day, so her day ended on a high note, thanks to Dr. Bobby and that big bass!
Call Mike Giles at 601-917-3898 or email mikegiles18@comast.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.