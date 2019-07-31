MIKE GILES: Kids catch on to fun of fishing

Have you ever known anybody who didn’t like to fish? I’ll admit that I’ve met a few people that didn’t like to fish. Of course the main reason for that was that they had never caught any fish. They’d never had a good mentor to help them learn to fish the right way. I don’t know many people who like to go fishing and not catch anything.
I joined Johnny Doerner, Ken and Matt Covington and a host of volunteers at the Tanglewood Retreat recently and together we helped a bunch of children have the time of their lives catching fish.
Howls of delight and screams of joy reverberated across the lake as the kids caught bream and bass almost as fast as they put their bait in the water. There were a few who were a little anxious about touching the fish or getting too close, but those fears were quickly overcome by the joy of catching the fish.
“You get a line and I’ll get a pole and together we’ll go down to the fishin’ hole” was a popular refrain from a hit song many years ago and that’s just what we did. In this instance there were about 40 kids involved with many volunteers, so it took more than a line and pole to facilitate such a crew of anglers.
A few years ago Greg Shoemaker had a vision for helping people at his farm. That vision turned into Tanglewood Retreat, a place where people could escape the trials and tribulations of life for a short respite.
Shoemaker’s vision was to minister to youths, children and their families by providing an opportunity for them to get back to the basics in the outdoors. Shoemaker has accomplished that goal as they have been making a difference for a couple of years now.
This fishing excursion was just a part of a weeklong activity at Camp Catahoula. Camp Catahoula has children of all ages who had previously been treated through the Baton Rouge Burn Center. The special camp was filled with some down-home fun filled stress relief and therapy.
While the group from Louisiana had many volunteers at the camp, the fishing excursion was planned and supervised by the Men’s Ministry Group from First Baptist of Lake, led by Johnny Doerner. Men and women helped make the fishing trip a huge success.
Though the afternoon was swelteringly hot, you’d have never known it by watching and listening to the kids.
Matt Covington joined me on an old pontoon boat that served as a pier for eight or 10 kids and Covington spent the afternoon baiting hooks and taking fish off the hooks for the kids. Just imagine having 8 kids on board and about half of them catching and pulling in fish all the time. As soon as we took the fish off, the rest of the group would be hauling them in.
There was also a pier a little farther down the lake that was jam packed with kids catching fish.
Huge bream and bass were the order of the day with an occasional throwback caught, too.
Covington kept on baiting the kids hooks with crickets, worms and minnows donated by his family’s business, Covington and Son’s Minnow Farm. Matt and his dad Ken also have a desire to help others and they step up to the plate every chance they can to help or take a kid fishing.
Just imagine having 40 plus kids fishing at a lake, many of whom had never been before. The fish catching was pretty chaotic, and the fishing was almost like a tournament as they all wanted to catch one more fish and as soon as they caught one, they were baiting up and fishing again.
There’s nothing quite like watching that cork dip, dart, and disappear under the water and then setting the hook and feeling the tug of the fish on the other end. If you’ve never been fish catching, then you have missed a treat. Catching fish gives you a feel that is fun, exhilarating and satisfying all at the same time.
In a world where many people like to sit back and blame others for their problems it refreshing to know that there is a place where people from all ages make a difference by helping others with no strings attached. It matters not, who you are, or where you’re from, or what you look like to Greg Shoemaker and his group of outstanding volunteers. They are changing the world one person at a time!
Call Mike Giles at 601-917-3898 or email mikegiles18@comast.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.