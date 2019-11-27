MIKE GILES: Joe Giles harvests Thanksgiving buck

A mature doe ran across the food plot acting a bit crazy before she darted back into the wood on opening day. A few minutes later she ran back in and Joe Giles got ready for the buck that was surely chasing here. Seconds later the buck came out and Giles centered his crosshairs on him and squeezed the trigger but held off on the shot.
Giles spent a lot of time preparing for the fall deer season in anticipation that he would have a bountiful harvest this winter. He spent a lot of time plowing, planting and fertilizing several food plots at select locations around the county for better opportunities. Though it was abnormally hot Giles put in the time and put up stands in preparation for the cold weather that was sure to come.
After laying his crops by, the avid hunter put out game cameras to complete deer surveys and he located one particular buck that only traveled at night. That buck was a shooter and if it panned out could be the best deer of his life. But, “there’s many a slip between the cup and the lip” as my Grandmother Giles was prone to say. In Joe’s case that mean that everything had to go right for him to harvest that buck.
“I got a nice buck on my game camera around mid-October,” Giles said. “But most of the pictures came at night, which is typical of older bucks. A couple weeks ago he appeared in the daylight hours well before dark.”
That was all the encouragement Giles needed as he knew he better get after that deer before the rut kicked in as the buck would likely head for parts unknown and he didn’t want that. He’d probably never see the buck again.
“I got some pictures last week that showed him walk near my stand around 5:10 to 5:20,” Giles said. “I knew right then I had to spend some time in that stand to try and get him.”
Opening morning dawned dark and dreary with rain in the area so Giles decided to try it later that afternoon.
“I got in the stand around 3 p.m. and prepared for a long afternoon,” Giles said. “I was prepared to spend a few days hunting that particular stand, so I settled in.”
Things started slow until a doe and a couple small ones came in and started cavorting around the field. They left out a time or two before the crazy doe pulled her disappearing act reappearing with a buck in tow.
But after viewing the game camera pictures Giles decided to pass on the smaller buck in hopes that Big Daddy would come out behind him.
It didn’t talk long for him to know that was the correct decision.
“I heard something in the woods and the big buck I’d had on a game camera came out and started walking toward me,” Giles said. “He was well within shooting range, but I kept waiting for a better shot. He finally turned broadside quartering away and I was afraid he’d bolt and leave so I pulled a fine bead and pulled the trigger.”
“Ka-Boom!” The Browning 7MM-08 rifle roared, and the buck disappeared in a flash.
I waited few minutes and thought I’d made a good shot but wasn’t for sure,” Giles said. “I got down after dark and went to the sight of the shot and couldn’t find blood. After walking along the patch and not finding anything I decided to ease towards where the buck had run to. I found him about 40 yards and confirmed that I’d made the right decision.”
The 8-point buck sported a tall rack measuring nearly 20-inches wide and was the best buck he’d ever killed. “I can’t remember when I’ve killed a buck on opening day, it’s been awhile for sure, but it was very satisfying for sure.”
Giles has spent many opening days in the woods harvesting bucks but none quite as good as this one. It’s nice to make new memories of the big bucks instead of ones about the big one that got away. Thanksgiving came early for this hunter as he counted his blessings with the harvest of a good buck that will provide succulent venison for the supper table this fall and winter. May we all be so blessed this season.
