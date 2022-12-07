MIKE GILES: Jim Mize and 'Fishing With Beanpole'

If you have already read ‘Hunting With Beanpole’, then you and Beanpole have met. If not, I'll introduce you to him. Beanpole is a curious fellow in all meanings of the word; he's different, inquisitive, and gullible. These characteristics breathe life into a story when you add ingredients such as bad weather, tall tales, and natural phenomenon.
Beanpole's family contributes to his adventures. His Grandpa, Grumpy, spins yarns on his front porch while vigilant for revenuers. Nell keeps Beanpole straight and his son, Butterbean, provides Beanpole an opportunity to pass on his wisdom, such that it is.
By the end of this book, you will realize that your fishing buddies all have a little bit of Beanpole in them, or if not, you will wish they did. The world is a richer place once you have met Beanpole.
With apologies to Covington and Son’s Minnow Farm, Beanpole came up with the bright idea to start an interesting bait business. In fact he was sure to get rich with his bait vending machine that would be available to anglers 24 hours a day even after regular working hours. Just imagine having bait vending machines at the landing where you are fishing. You would never have to worry about running out of bait and best of all you would help your favorite fishermen get rich. The key was to keep it filled with fresh red wigglers, crickets and night crawlers. Suffice it to say ole Beanpole didn’t have quite as much experience with selling bait as the Minnow Man, Ken Covington but you’ll have to read it yourself to get the full effect of the story.
Old Beanpole was always coming up with bright ideas to make money off of his habit or different ways to catch the big one and he was prone to telling tall tales about his wannabe adventures and let everybody know before he actually completed the goal. Like a lot of our lovable friends who are always looking for schemes to catch more fish or make more money Beanpole sets himself up for grand triumphs that usually fall far short of his dreams.
Whether he’s fishing at the lake with friends or sneaking into a private pond he usually sets himself up for some good-natured ribbing and even a prank or two.
Jim Mize has received over 80 Excellence in Craft awards, including awards for his first three books. Hunting with Beanpole was also selected for the Pinnacle Award, the highest award for books from the Professional Outdoor Media Association. His articles have appeared in Gray’s Sporting Journal, Field and Stream, South Carolina Wildlife and many others.
A few of his other books include the following with a brief description.
A Creek Trickles Through It: This collection of fly-fishing humor is interspersed with nostalgic stories from an award-winning author and fisherman. Topics include the dangers of fly-tying, carnivorous fly-eating trees, and persnickety fish. Whether you are an arm-chair fisherman or one with well-earned leaky waders, A Creek Trickles Through It will be a welcome addition to your fishing library. This book won the First Place Excellence In Craft award from the Southeastern Outdoor Press Association.
The Winter of Our Discount Tent: This collection of outdoor humor covering subjects ranging from kudzu to jackelopes, with detours into survival skills when fishing with kids. This hardcover book illustrated by Cliff Shelby was published by the University of South Carolina Press and selected for an Excellence in Craft award by the Southeastern Outdoor Press Association.
Hunting With Beanpole: You may have a friend like Beanpole, the sort who manages to find a cloud in every silver lining. Beanpole can make any hunt lively though not always in the way you prefer. Forewarned is forearmed as they say but hunting with Beanpole even four arms are not enough. Winner of the Pinnacle Award from the Professional Outdoor Media Association.
Gift Pack: Includes ‘Hunting With Beanpole’ and ‘Fishing With Beanpole’ at a reduced price.
You can find his books on Amazon or for autographed copies through his website at www.acreektricklesthroughit.com.
Call Mike Giles at 601-917-3898 or email mikegiles18@comast.net.
