James Patrick Nolen directed his tank into position forming a new battle line as the American boys drove deep into the heart of Germany. They had traveled under the cover of darkness and moved into position just before dawn on that fateful day. Behind them were thousands of allied troops positioned more than a few miles behind, ready to follow them into battle as they raced against tyranny. The element of surprise was their biggest asset to this point.
As dawn broke, the Germans discovered the battle lines had been redrawn overnight as hundreds of American tanks and troops had penetrated their forces with nary a shot fired.
Nolen gave the order to fire at will as the tanks and troops began their surprise assault on the German position, deep behind enemy lines. The sounds of explosions followed swiftly as the tank battle began in a daring move and race toward Berlin. Soon, an aerial attack followed as Nolen and the tank battalion drove further into enemy territory.
“Pow! Boom! Boom! Boom!” thundered the tanks and artillery firing and exploding across both lines.
Nolen’s tank scored several direct hits, and they kept moving until they sustained a direct hit on their own tank. Nolen felt the impact of the direct hit a second before the explosion rocked the tank, and he felt the shrapnel pierce both of his hands.
With the heart of a lion, Nolen escaped the fiery tank and retreated to the nearest cover. After spending the night in freezing temperatures, he survived and was taken to a field hospital for treatment. He was alert and in pain when the surgeon came and told him he was going to have to amputate his hands.
“Don’t you take my hands,” he said. “I won’t be able to survive without hands.”
Said the surgeon, “I don’t know if we can save them.”
Said Nolen, “Just sew them back on and give me a chance. I can’t make a living without my hands!”
Though he was in a great deal of pain, he knew that a life without hands after World War II would be a death sentence.
Ross Barnett Spillway, July 1976
A celebration was in order at dawn on our nation’s 200th birthday anniversary, and we celebrated the only way we knew how.
J.P. Nolen stood on the rocks of the spillway and sent a bucktail jig and sinker sailing more than 100 yards before it dropped into the whitewater of the spillway. As soon as it hit the surface, Nolen snapped the rod back and drove the hook deep into the jaw of a massive striped bass. The enraged striper fought the against the sting of the hook and tried to dive towards the rock filled bottom.
Nolen kept the bit in the mouth of the striper and held him on top, giving him just enough rod bend and line to wear him down. When he finally landed the striper, we quickly weighed it and released it into the swift waters of the Pearl River.
The striper weighed more than 23 pounds and was one of the biggest caught at the time of the July 4 fishing trip. Handing the rod to me, he told me to aim for the point where the whitewater crashed through the the gate into the river.
I reared back and flung a bucktail jig in the direction of the whitewater, and my jig disappeared into the frothing foamy water.
“Wham!” As soon as I reeled up the slack, a monster striper almost tore the rod from my hands. It hit so hard that he set the hook himself, and I held on with all of the strength I could muster. After a short battle, I pulled the striper up to the edge of the rocks and reached down and grabbed him by the jaws and hoisted him out.
It was the largest striper I’d ever caught, weighing over 20 pounds! I was spent and weak from the battle, so I let my mentor cast out again.
For the next couple of hours, we caught and released many striped bass and had quite a victory celebration.
Our celebration continued that afternoon at my grandfather’s house as we grilled out and then made homemade ice cream topped with Maw Maw’s home-made chocolate syrup. It was so good I can almost taste the scrumptious chocolate drizzle over the vanilla ice cream today.
James Patrick Nolen had almost lost his life during the war, but he survived the mental and physical abuse to become a successful businessman, outdoorsman and Paw Paw.
Thank God for men like my grandfather James Patrick Nolen and thousands of other patriots who fought against the tyranny of Hitler and Germany’s Third Reich. As we celebrate another July 4 holiday, I will remember our times together in the woods and on the waters and cherish them all the more. To the thousands of other heroes and patriots who have fought and died, I remember their sacrifice as well. God Bless America and the patriots who kept us free!
Call Mike Giles at 601-917-3898 or email mikegiles18@comcast.net.
