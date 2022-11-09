“Take me fishing Daddy, please!” said my youngest daughter, Mikayla, as she tugged at my heartstrings. Little did I know that request would come at such a young age, but my baby girl wanted to go fishing so I had no choice but to take her on a fishing trip.
Snaggle toothed, with a bright smile and infectious personality, the wee lass was going to get her way soon.
I can’t tell you how old she was, but she kept after me until I took her. I can still remember when I carried her bream fishing, and she caught a whopper of a bream at the Sandy Ridge Bream Tourney for kids only.
She caught the biggest fish of the pre-school division and the most fish as it turned out. Mikayla was following in the footsteps of her sisters Chandler and Jackie who had both won several divisions in the annual bream tournament.
“Oh no, not her again!” exclaimed one youngster when he saw Mikayla back at the tournament again. It seems that he always came in second to Mikayla and that was just something boys were not used to doing. They never finished behind the girls. But they hadn’t met Mikayla. Though she had no brothers, I taught her and her sisters how to fish, hunt and play ball. Anything a boy could do they had the opportunity and that included hunting and fishing, cheer and sports.
After winning several bream tournaments the young lady caught lunker bass at an early age. By the time she was 9 she’d caught and released a 9-pound bass! That’s not something everybody has done.
“Daddy, take me deer hunting, I want to go deer hunting!”, said Mikayla. But first I had to find her a rifle that would be sufficient to kill a deer without packing too much of a wallop.
I called R. W. Williams and inquired about a suitable weapon for Mikayla and Williams said he had just the ticket. A customer had traded in a youth model .223 sighted in with a scope. We tried it out and sure enough it was dead on.
We quickly made plans to attend a youth day hunt with Dan Robinson near Edwards and spent the day at his farm having a large time. Late that afternoon she quickly dispatched her first deer, and we celebrated her victory, while most of the boys came up emptyhanded.
A short time later we joined Lamar Arrington and his father Dr. George Arrington, and Tom Sikes on a hunt near Lake Eddins. We were directed to the Cactus Patch and just about the time the sun was sinking in the west and shadows started covering the powerline we noticed a deer coming across. I told her that I’d spotted a doe and to get ready.
“That’s a buck, I see horns,’ said Mikayla.
Sure enough her young eyes picked out those antlers and just as the buck was about to cross into the woods Mikayla squeezed off a shot.
“Boom!” The rifle roared, the buck jumped-kicked his back legs and ran into the woods. We gave it a few minutes and went to the shot site and found one drop of blood. As it turned out we walked only about 50 yards before I spotted the 8-point buck laying there dead. Little Annie Oakley had made a precision heart shot with the 55 grain Hornady bullet and harvested her first rack buck in the process.
Later on there were many more successful deer, dove and squirrel hunts. We stayed on the ball fields during the summer and went to many cheer and gymnastics competitions. Standing barely 4-10 inches she was encouraged to join the powerlifting team by the football and power lifting coach at her high school. He must have seen how strong Mikayla was because she set records for her weight class in the Alabama state championship meet and she beat all comers and was crowned state champion.
Where did the time go? Mikayla is now a third-year elementary student, successful hunter, angler, world traveler and soon to be married. I know the fathers out there can sympathize. Even the toughest hombres can become emotional when it comes to their little girls growing up or asking the hard question.
“Daddy, will you walk me down the aisle and give me away?” asked Mikayla recently. I’m not sure that I can give her away, but I’ll surely walk her down the aisle this Saturday night to the waiting arms of her gentle giant Cameron Howington, all 6-4 inches and 340 pounds!
A few words of wisdom to all of the fathers out there. “Your life is like a vapor or mist that appears for a little while and then vanishes.” James 4:14. Give your children the gift of your presence, wisdom and time while you still can!
