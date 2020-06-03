MIKE GILES: Hunter's scratchbox call fools gobbler

Walter Ridinger eased into the woods before dawn in the waning days of the turkey season with little hopes of harvesting a gobbler. Ridinger had been several mornings and not heard a peep from a tom but he was determined to try one last time and at least go down swinging.
“I hooted at the tractor patch and at the cedar Ridge but didn’t hear a thing,” Ridinger said. “I decided to cover some ground and go to the persimmon patch on the west side of the property.”
Ridinger began the long trek west but stopped at the T-Plot first. The T-Plot is a T shaped patch planted annually for the deer and turkey and it sits smack dab on top of hill and is the highest peak on the property and one can hear gobblers for perhaps a couple miles in any direction on a still morning.
“I hooted twice at the T-Plot and the owls and crows were just raising cane,” Ridinger said. “I moved down to the end of the plot and wondered what to do next. About that time a crow flew over and one gobbled right in the hollow beside me. He was so close on me I thought he’d see me if I moved but I eased to a tree and sat down.”
Ridinger yelped to him at 5:50 and by 6:30 he hadn’t sounded off again.
“All the time I was sitting there I could hear two other gobblers, one to the north and one toward the persimmon patch and I mean that one was hammering,” Ridinger said. “I just couldn’t stand it anymore, so I hit the ridge and walked down the old logging road and set up to call.”
At 6:45 Ridinger sat down and cackled.
“Gobble, gobble, obble,” thundered two old toms on opposite sides of Ridinger.
And then there was only silence.
“I called again at 7 and then at 7:15 and didn’t get a response,” Ridinger said. “I just didn’t know what had happened or why they’d shut up. At 7:30, I yelped on my Ben Lee Twin hen box call and one gobbled where I’d started calling from at the T-plot. I yelped with my mouth call and he gobbled and then with my box and he gobbled like he was just hanging in there.”
The wise old tom was strutting back and forth and toying with Ridinger as he had with many hunters.
“I knew I had to do something different or he wasn’t going to move any closer,” Ridinger said. “I called with my mouth call again and he gobbled and then I yelped with both sides of the box and he gobbled again but never moved an inch.”
Time was slipping away now and Ridinger knew desperate measures were in order.
“I remembered my scratchbox call that I’d made back before the season, so I pulled it out of my pocket and yelped,” Ridinger said.
Gobble, obble, obble, thundered the old tom in a lusty response to Ridinger’s sweet come-hither pleadings from his flock.
“As soon as I yelped to him with my scratchbox he started my way and I could tell he was coming down the old logging trail, but I had my back turned towards him,” Ridinger said. “I scooted over and turned around and faced the road. There was a bunch of huckleberry bushes obscuring my view of the road and I saw one opening in the bushes and I knew that had to be my shot, otherwise he’s going to be in my lap. That gobbler was torn up and I bet he gobbled 20 times between the strutting area and my position, and I never yelped to him again.”
The gobbler would run 10 to 15 yards, stop, and gobble and then do it again as he got close and closer and the tension was mounting the closer he got.
“All of a sudden I caught a glimpse of something as the tom came closer” said Ridinger. “I had my gun on my knee pointed to the opening ahead of him and when he eased up to the opening and stuck his neck out I pulled the trigger and rolled him.”
“Ka-boom” roared the Remington .870 shotgun and the gobbler met his maker.
“I was weak as a kitten I had so much adrenalin flowing through me as I ran to the gobbler,” Ridinger said. “I just said thank you Lord, this has been a perfect year for me.”
It had been a perfect morning and Ridinger had called up his final gobbler with a scratchbox call he’d made himself by using a Paul Meek call making guide. It just doesn’t get much better than that!
Call Mike Giles at 601-917-3898 or email mikegiles18@comast.net.
