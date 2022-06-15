Excitement filled the morning air as Matt Kelly put 14 young anglers’ names in a hat last Friday morning to be drawn to fish with seven talented veteran anglers. Each young angler was drawn and paired with another young angler and then assigned a veteran.
Kelly is an avid outdoorsmen with a passion for helping youngsters make wise choices in the outdoors and in life. This was to be my second time to join them on their “fishing day” at the summer camp put on by Equip Ministries. As soon as everyone got their boats launched, the anglers started fishing and catching bass. I was fortunate to draw out Ike Duke and Hunter Yarbrough, both talented anglers in their own right. We hadn’t gone far before I caught a nice bass on a crankbait. A few casts later, I caught a bass on a plastic worm.
A few minutes later, Yarbrough set the hook and caught his first bass of the day. His catch was followed shortly by Duke’s first bass of the morning as well. The morning air was still cool, but the water was gin clear, and the big ones were not too active — at least on the surface, that is.
After we’d all caught our first fish, it was time to enjoy the morning and concentrate on catching fish, and more importantly, having a good time. The camp is a time for young people to learn about the outdoors and how to navigate through the tough times through which life sometimes puts us.
Kelly is the founder of Equip Ministries Inc., a substance-abuse prevention ministry for students ages 12-17. He’s also a talented angler, deer and turkey hunter, but his passions are training hunting dogs and passing on his outdoors passion and Christian heritage to young men and women who have yet to face the troubles that many encounter in life. Kelly went through his own trials and tribulations as a young man, and through God’s help turned his life around, and he’s now devoted to helping young people steer clear of drugs and other harmful encounters that are sure to follow.
Kelly uses his knowledge of the outdoors to help provide the youngsters with opportunities to learn how to fish, hunt and enjoy many of the good things in life without becoming victims. By equipping these young men with the tools and techniques for life — as well has how to fish and hunt — he has helped many of them stay away from harmful habits.
As we continued fishing, howls of delight rang out from across the lake as the young anglers caught lots of fish and occasionally missed one or two. At least a couple of the adult guides lost big fish while fishing during the morning round.
Kelly encouraged the anglers to have a good time, and that’s just what we did. He set it up to count the numbers of fish taken by each boat and to see who had the big fish of the morning. Duke and Yarbrough had a great time and were competitive as we continued catching bass.
Part of the reason for letting the young men keep bass was to help an overpopulation problem on the lake. Although there are a few lunker bass in the lake, it has become overpopulated, and it takes a concerted effort to get the lake back in balance. Catching and harvesting bass to eat is part of sound fisheries management, and all of the youngsters caught fish and were a part of the management on this day.
Just before we stopped fishing for the first portion of our competition, I caught the lunker of the morning, a nice largemouth bass on a Bass Pro Shops Tournament Series Lizard. The bass smashed it and bore down into the structure, but I was able to wrestle him out and put him in the live well.
After we got back to the dock, we found out we’d caught enough bass to place second and had the big bass of the first round. Though it was a competition, the bigger picture is that all of the kids got to fish and catch some and learn a few things in the process.
After lunch, we gathered around the fire pit and discussed a few things about the pitfalls and trials of life and how to avoid them. I demonstrated some useful casting techniques and also told a few stories about things that happened to me in prior tournaments, as well as one poignant story of a friend who became the World Champion of bass fishing.
For more information about Matt Kelly, check him out online at equiponeministries.org/ or via telephone at 205-613-0037. He’s available to speak to schools, youth groups and various related outdoor events.
Call Mike Giles at 601-917-3898 or email mikegiles18@comcast.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.