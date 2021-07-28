MIKE GILES: Hog wild predator control at McKenna Ranch

The peaceful morning solitude was shattered with the sounds of tusks popping, followed by guttural grunts and piercing squeals as a herd of wild hogs came slashing and rooting through a turkey nesting area. The hogs flushed the hen from her nest as they smelled the fresh turkey eggs and busted the nest in a frenzy. The boars, sows and piglets attacked the eggs like sharks smelling blood in the water. When the frenzy ended, not even a piece of shell was left.
Nesting turkeys don’t stand a chance when a herd of wild swine happens upon them. Sows can have up to four litters of 12 to 18 piglets each year, and after they’re established in an area, you can hardly eradicate them by conventional means.
Hogs are predators, and they destroy anything that they can attack or root up. They have been known to attack young fawns and devour them in minutes. They eat acorns and decimate crops and generally wreak havoc on the land and game. Deer flee in fear, and nothing is safe in their path of destruction — not even man, as they have been known to slash hunters’ legs, arms and anything they can reach if they get them down.
Mark McKenna called me for some help recently, and I met him at his ranch in Jasper County. McKenna has been raising cattle, deer and turkey on 5,000 acres, and his family has built up their ranch while offering deer and turkey hunts to hunters around the country.
“Mike, this is the first time in 25 years we’ve had to close the turkey season because we just didn’t have enough turkeys to hunt,” McKenna said. “The hogs have about taken over, and we can’t seem to get rid of them. The (Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks) biologists told me that we need to kill at least 70% of the hogs ranging on our property just to keep the population level. If we don’t cut them back that much each year, their numbers just increase exponentially.”
McKenna decided to host hunts for wild hogs during the summer and early fall to help knock back the population and to give hunters another opportunity to get outdoors and chase wild game. Before heading out to hunt, he gave me a few instructions and dropped me off in a good location.
With the last rays of sunlight disappearing, I heard crashing hoofbeats and squeals coming down the hill in front of me. Suddenly, several small pigs appeared, followed by a big sow and several others. I centered the crosshairs of my Leupold scope on the big sow’s neck and squeezed the trigger of my .270 Remington.
Tic-boom! As the rifle roared the camo brown colored sow collapsed in a heap, never twitching, as the smaller pigs ran into the thicket. I thought back to McKenna’s words of wisdom before he left me on the stand.
“When the pigs come out, pick out the biggest sow and shoot her,” said McKenna. “The smaller pigs will run off, but give them some time and they’ll come back, and you can get some more of them. If you don’t see any by 9 p.m., we’ll ride in the UTV and use our night vision scopes and spotting equipment.”
I took McKenna’s advice to heart and settled back into my stand anticipating more action. Around 8:20, two more black sows charged out of the woods with tusks snapping and popping, and they were quickly surrounded by a sounder of pigs.
This time I was ready and centered my crosshairs on the neck of the biggest black sow.
Pow-wap! As the rifle roared the bullet struck gold, and another wild sow bit the dust, collapsing as the other pigs ran in all directions. I bolted another bullet into the chamber, found another hog in the scope and squeezed off another shot. As that one dropped, I repeated the process until I’d fired all four bullets and had four hogs laying on the ground dead as a hammer. I’d shot two big sow hogs and two smaller ones in about a minute’s time. My adrenalin was really flowing now, and I was brimming with excitement, as I’d probably helped the turkey population just a bit by taking out several predators.
After skinning one of the big sows, we rode around the ranch and scoped out the territory spotting game and looking for hogs. Though I’d never hunted hogs like this after dark, it was very interesting and fun. By the end of the hunt, I’d harvested several hogs and passed on a few more and added another exciting form of summer hunting to my repertoire.
If you’re looking for some exciting summer hunting, look no further than McKenna Game Ranch, and you just might harvest some of the best boars and sows you’ve ever seen. The smoked sausage we made from one of my hogs was as good as it gets.
For more information on hunting wild hogs, contact Mark McKenna at 601-692-3224.
Call Mike Giles at 601-917-3898 or email mikegiles18@comcast.net.
