MIKE GILES: Having fun in crappie dippin' time

Bruce Roberts eased up to a grass patch during a spring trip last year with a brisk wind pushing his boat toward the crappie sanctuary.
Just as the boat was about to crash into the crappie beds, he pushed a button and two long spider-like tentacles reached out, plunged into the shallow water and stuck into the bottom, putting the brakes on at just the right moment. Seconds later Roberts dipped a crappie jig into a hole in the grass and swiftly jerked a perch out of their bed!
I followed suit and dipped a black and hot pink jig into the grass and quickly felt the thump of a crappie as it sucked it in. I jerked the B&M crappie pole straight up and jerked another crappie out of the salad patch and our day started off with a bang and a one-two punch.
With the boat firmly positioned at the edge of the grass patch we were able to work the area to the front and sides thoroughly without ever spooking the fish. We’d caught about a dozen before Roberts pulled up the tentacles and we moved a little further and went to catching them again.
Crappie dippin' with jigs is sho nuff fun. All you need is a few jigs a pole and you can have a ball. Since the water was cold, we did have to put a little extra effort into enticing bites from the cold crappie.
We found the crappie but if you weren’t careful, you’d fish right by them without every getting bit. After it warms up and the perch are active, they’ll chase any baitfish, minnow or lure but when the water is cold or rising, they won’t be active.
Crappie dippin' is akin to flippin' bass jigs for bass. When bass anglers pull out the sticks, they’re usually stiff as a broom handle and have 65-pound braid with a big jig attached. The bass angler will literally position the lure right over the spot they want to hit and drop it straight down, with nary a ripple on the surface. When the bass are finicky or suffering from post-cold frontal syndrome, flipping a jig or lizard into the thick brush or grass can be a killer.
Crappie dippin' is much the same except die-hard jig fishermen employ a 10 to 13-foot crappie rod made of various materials such as fiberglass or graphite. In cold weather a fiberglass B&M rod teamed with braid is a killer. Simple dip the jig into the grass pockets or limbs and ease it down and let it sit motionless. They’ll usually hit it when it’s absolutely still in the cold water. If you don’t get a bite just jig it up a bit and drop it back down. If they’re in there they will usually strike it.
Finding the shallowest water possible is the first order of business when fishing for crappie. Depending upon the weather the crappie will go as shallow as temperature allows during the pre-spawn and spawn. Sometimes they will go back into the woods and sometimes they’ll bury up in the grass or structure and hunker down. I have seen them with their backs sticking up out of the water they were so shallow.
When fishing flood control lakes the situation can get touchy as the crappie want to move shallow, but the water is often times falling. That presents complications for anglers as they just have to keep up with the crappie movement on a day to day basis. As the water recedes the crappie will follow the falling water levels and often times stop at the outer edge of the grass or weed line. When the water is falling fast then you need to start on the outer edge first and work your way in.
However, if the water is stabilized it would be a good idea to start shallow and work out deeper until you find them. If they are shallow, then it won’t take long for you to find and catch them. After you’ve found an area, they’re in you can just about pattern them all over a lake and catch them in the same spots.
Our go to colors are black and chartreuse, red and chartreuse, black and hot pink, white and orange and chartreuse. If you’re looking for some of the best crappie fishing of the year, then it’s time to get rigged up and head for the nearest lake.
Call Mike Giles at 601-917-3898 or email mikegiles18@comast.net.
