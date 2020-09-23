MIKE GILES: Harvest time is near, enjoy the outdoors

“Whoosh.” Did you hear, or feel fall swooshing in this week? Well if you didn’t you missed out on a wonderful feeling. Crisp cool refreshing winds blew in signaling a change of seasons after a long hot summer that seemed to never end.
Fall is harvest time all over the south. It’s a time to harvest corn, cotton, soybeans, muscadine, chestnuts, pecans, peanuts, wild game and even fish.
There’s nothing quite like tasting a bit of muscadine or plum jelly on a homemade biscuit. My mother, Joy Giles, still makes some of the finest Muscadine and plum jelly you’ll ever slap on a biscuit or piece of toast! It’s just that good and store bought can’t compare.
Mama D, Mrs. Delores Dallas, makes some of the finest treats and baked apple pies you’ll ever taste. They are scrumptious, too.
Thankfully, we live in a state that is rich in fish and game and opportunities to explore the great outdoors.
While many are pulling out their crappie poles and bass rods for some fantastic fall fishing, others are sighting in their bows, shotguns and rifles and getting prepared to harvest squirrels, doves, quail, rabbit and the ever-popular whitetail deer.
During my early years we hunted squirrels and rabbits all over Lauderdale County but killed many in Daleville. There weren’t many deer, but we surely enjoyed our squirrel hunting. There’s nothing quite like going to Grandmother Giles house and feasting on fried squirrels with homemade squirrel gravy and biscuits. They were tender, juicy, and full of flavor fit for a king. Sometimes we’d kill a rabbit and that was even better.
These days we spend more time hunting deer as the mast bearing trees have mostly disappeared in our area, except for a few areas of private land. Deer hunting is fun, and the venison is really tasty table fare as well. Fried backstrap, broiled tenderloin and smoked sausage are staples on our tables and taste fantastic when my bride Kathy works her magic touch on it.
We’ve already harvested a few doves and enjoyed a meal or two.
With a drop in temperature the water has started cooling and the bass and crappie are perking up. We spent an afternoon this week catching bass and enjoying a pleasant fall afternoon on the water. The bass were readily biting our plastic worms and turned on right at dark as they chased shad and small fry. They would hit any fast-moving lure that you could get near them.
Have you ever had a plate of fresh fried crappie? There’s nothing quite like eating a fresh fish caught and fried on the same day with no freezing involved. Whether you like them filleted and fried in strips or pan-fried whole, they are truly a delicacy that you just can’t get in stores.
Seemingly there is too much to do, and too little time to do it. Anglers and hunters will have their choice of whether to hunt squirrels, deer, dove and ducks or go fishing as October heralds the opening of several seasons as well as the fall bite.
Maybe you want to hunt during the cool mornings and fish during the afternoon. Either or both would be good if you have the energy to do it. But don’t delay pick your favorite and head outdoors today and enjoy some of the best hunting and fishing on God’s Green earth. Carpe Diem!
Call Mike Giles at 601-917-3898 or email mikegiles18@comast.net.
