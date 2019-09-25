MIKE GILES: Harvest time in bygone days

Cool, crisp 63-degree temperatures greeted us early one morning last week and stirred memories from deep within my soul from bygone days.
Do you remember when times were much simpler? Most country boys were already shooting rifles and shotguns and harvesting squirrels, rabbits and birds by the third grade and hunting alone or with friends by the fifth grade.
Can you believe that 10- to 12-year-old boys and girls went hunting by themselves? It happened, and all of their parents were aware of it, too.
I can still remember coming to school each morning in those early years and reliving the details of our after-school squirrel hunts with my classmates and buddies. Bruce Roberts, Randy Smith, Buddy Jolly, Walter Ridinger, Kenny Snowden, Robert Brown and a host of other young men were all involved in our hunting escapades.
And nobody got shot, or ever thought of shooting anybody else.
We told stories of our squirrel adventures and spun yarns about the fantastic hunts we had experienced.
I still remember harvesting my first squirrel in the old grove of oak trees between the two churches in Daleville, right behind where the Sam Dale monument is now. I’d gone hunting with my dad and hadn’t killed a squirrel.
“I know where you can kill one,” Dad said.
He worked his way back to the old grove and sat me down to watch the oaks. It didn’t take long for the squirrels to start feeding in the acorn grove, at least six or seven were chasing each other and flying through the trees like acrobats. Trapeze artists didn’t have anything on them.
Two or three of the squirrels would run wide open out to the end of a limb and sail across to the next tree. All of them made the transition like it was nothing. To a young boy it was awesome.
I took careful aim and pulled a fine bead on one of the squirrels.
Boom!, Boom, boom, boom, roared the old .410 single barrel shotgun as I blazed away at the squirrels running amuck in the trees. I hadn’t yet mastered the art of shooting running squirrels and had never even seen a deer or deer track in those days.
Tic-boom, roared my gun one last time as the last rays of sunlight were disappearing below the western horizon. The squirrel hit the ground in a solid thump and my squirrel hunting career had begun in earnest. Though I was not expert at shooting a shotgun, I did stay with it until I connected with my first squirrel.
I was thankful for the opportunity but equally grateful when I got my first 12 gauge Remington shotgun. By that time I was a pretty good shot and really mopped up the squirrels. That old Remington Wingmaster was my ticket to fun and food.
Though there weren’t many deer around here in those days I did hone my shooting and hunting skills on the squirrels, rabbits, doves, ducks and quail that populated the East Mississippi countryside.
My grandmother Ruby Giles could really cook up some fine squirrel, rabbit, dove, or quail along with scrumptious homemade biscuits and brown gravy! Man it just didn’t get any better than her fine country cooking.
Later on most of my classmates became deer hunters with much success. In fact, I harvested my first buck in Daleville with my trusty Remington shotgun, not too far from the scene of my first squirrel kill. We were all blessed to have fathers, uncles, grandfathers and others who showed us the ways of the woods and taught us how to hunt, shoot, skin, clean and even cook our game.
For that we are eternally grateful. No greater love has any man than to teach his children how to hunt, shoot and fish. If we all do that, we’ll feed that boy or girl for the rest of their lives. There’s just no substitute for being able to provide food and security for yourself, your family and for your very own freedom. Remember, Freedom is only one generation away from extinction if we don’t pass on our heritage to our children.
God Bless America!
Call Mike Giles at 601-917-3898 or email mikegiles18@comast.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.