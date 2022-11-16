Easing toward the crest of the hill I scanned the cross trails and spotted three deer feeding with their heads down in the broom sage. I studied them intently and finally picked out the largest one and took a fine bead on it as I squeezed the trigger.
Ka-Boom! The .444 Marlin roared, and the deer collapsed instantly with one precision placed shot to the deer’s engine room.
I’d never hunted during the early primitive weapon season with a gun, preferring to let my hunting area rest until the regular buck season opened the Saturday before Thanksgiving. But this year was different, and I wouldn’t be hunting my usual spots much.
With a bit of frost on the pumpkin during a recent early morning the deer fever hit me hard. In fact, the deer movement was minimal a few days ago but with the recent dip in temperatures after a frontal passage it was almost like somebody turned their switch on. I saw more deer on cameras and crossing the roads in one day than I had in the previous weeks. I’d already made a few short squirrel hunts and one quail hunt with good success and the table fare was exquisite.
But I hadn’t been to the woods in search of a deer. Though I don’t have any game cameras in my hunting cameras around the house I do in some of my other hunting spots, so I knew that they were moving and feeding heavily lately. I worked feverishly to get things done so that I could hunt the last hour before dark.
I donned my Bass Pro Drake hunting gear, picked up my .444 rifle and headed to the stand. I had a short drive and soon found myself easing downhill towards my new favorite stand. My hunting trip took way less time than the time it took to get dressed, get my gear together and drive to the lease. After parking my truck I walked an easy 5-minutes going down hill until I arrived at a stand located strategically on the crest of a hill.
I spent perhaps 5-minutes scanning the three does to determine which was the biggest and to make sure that I did not mistakenly shoot a small buck. Yes, that’s right, I did say doe. Now I usually leave the doe shooting to my younger hunting partners, but doe harvest is an essential part of modern whitetail deer management and harvest control is a prime tool in that management plan.
Back during the old days deer had been overharvested but during the 1970’s and 80s the deer population exploded in the Magnolia State and there was not enough doe control. It got so bad that the does were outnumbering the bucks by vast margins.
Proper antler restrictions were introduced along with increased doe hunting harvest opportunities so the trend could be turned around. As a result we are now seeing record numbers of trophy bucks being harvested in areas where that was previously unheard of. And they’re not just coming from the prime delta hunting areas. A hunter has an increased opportunity at harvesting a trophy buck from almost any area of the state now.
Many veteran hunters don’t want to harvest does any more preferring to let new hunters or young hunters harvest shoes deer. But harvesting does is a sound strategy for keeping a quality, balanced deer herd and must be practiced with sound habitat and deer management by knowledgeable hunters.
Harvesting a deer with antlers on their head is the goal of most any hunter. However, during these trying times many hunters utilize the additional doe harvest opportunities as a positive way to harvest deer for their supper table as well.
Many want to harvest the most the law will allow because they simply prefer the tender venison that comes from does and smaller sized deer. But regardless of the reasons hunters like additional opportunities to get in the woods, additional venison will be a welcome site in their freezers and on their dinner tables.
I can only say that my recent late afternoon trip to the woods provided me with yet another opportunity to follow my passion. Harvesting an antlerless deer was the least I could do to help manage our doe herd while providing tasty table fare.
And the season’s first blood is always exciting and tasty.
Remember, take what you need for the supper table but leave the rest to grow some more to provide future hunting opportunities for yourself and other hunters.
Take advantage of the opportunity while you can because when the rut starts in your area the last thing you should do is to harvest those does that may be your ticket to a hot buck.
Carpe Diem!
