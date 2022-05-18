Suddenly, an enraged midnight black-colored hog charged into the succulent food plot rooting for acorns, grubs and whatever he could find to devour. This massive hog had wreaked havoc on the surrounding fields and woods and was a huge problem.
In fact, wild hogs like this one are a nuisance and threat to wildlife and habitat when their numbers get out of control, and they are out of control in many areas. They’ve been known to destroy turkey nests and eat fawns and just about anything they can catch.
These descendants of the Russian strain of hogs are wild and dangerous and a threat to all they come near with their razor shop tusks. If you don’t believe it, just try to catch or harm one of a sow’s baby hogs, and you’ll find out just how enraged they can become, and nothing will keep them from getting to you.
Payton Harris joined his fiancée, Katherine Shell, on weekend hunt on private property in Franklin County in search of this massive monster hog. They got into their stand about 8 p.m. and got ready for the wild boar.
“We’d spotted him on cell cameras, and he was on our hit list,” Harris said. “I’d recently moved to Flowood and love to hunt deer, but after deer season is over, we get out the hog gear and get after them. The Shell family introduced me to hog hunting, and it has been my passion ever since.”
Things started slowly on the fateful afternoon with only a possum making an appearance early, but suddenly, an enraged wild boar showed up with tusks popping and snapping as he tore the ground up looking for something to eat. Nothing on the ground or under it was spared from the sharp rooting tusks.
“I looked, and one minute there was nothing there, and the next the boar hog was 60 yards away from us,” Harris said. “He was so big it didn’t take a second look to know I was going to take him, so I got him in my sights and squeezed the trigger.”
“Tic-boom!” Roared the .308 hog slayer rifle an instant after Harris pulled the trigger, and the hog collapsed instantly before the echo had even subsided.
Harris was so excited about his trophy hog that he was still shaking 30 minutes after the hunt. Although this was his best harvest to date, he’d already killed another 303-pound hog previously. This one was so massive that two grown men couldn’t pick him up and get him into the truck. They had to winch him up there.
This avid hog slayer has done everyone a good service by taking out a dangerous predator that is able to destroy crops, fields, lawns and turkey nests in a single night. If the hogs are not controlled, we’ll continue to see many problems develop in our great outdoors.
If you are looking for something to do now that most of the hunting seasons are over, then try your hand at hunting and helping control wild hogs. If you are up for the task, you’ll be doing all hunters, farm owners and small game a favor. Turkey hunters are especially excited when the hogs are eradicated in their hunting areas.
Call Mike Giles at 601-917-3898 or email mikegiles18@comcast.net.
