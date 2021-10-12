MIKE GILES: Guin harvests monster gator

Kalee Guin has become quite the hunter as she’s traveled the country over the past few years and harvested quite a few animals — more than many people have. A few years ago she hunted the ultimate predator, the dangerous man-eating alligator. Recently, she drew another gator tag and began her search for a trophy gator.
Guin met Jay Bramlett and the River Reaper Gator Team at Ross Barnett recently, and they launched their boat before dark. Guin was no stranger to gator hunting as she had harvested a couple of gators on a previous hunt. This year she was primed and ready when her alligator tag came in, and she and here mother, Sally Guin, made plans to go hunting with the River Reaper team.
“When we launched the boat, we were greeted with a beautiful sunset,” Guin said. “We saw several smaller gators before dark, but none that we wanted to take.”
At 10:45 p.m. a monster gator appeared near their boat, and Guin got ready for battle. She wasted little time hooking the gator, and the battle began in earnest.
Guin mustered every ounce of strength she could find as she battled the massive 12-foot-long alligator on Ross Barnett Reservoir during the gator hunt. Though the battle raged on for over an hour, the young lady and her gator team finally wore him down and got him to the boat, where she dispatched him. The tail girth was 36 inches in diameter, and the belly girth was 54 inches in diameter.
Guin, who lives in the Clarkdale community near Meridian, first got a taste of gator hunting a few years ago with the Southern Outdoors Unlimited hunt for disabled youths, where she snagged two gators. This time she was able to draw a tag and hunted with the River Reapers Team on a Friday night in early September.
“About 9:45 p.m. we spotted a really big gator and hooked up with him,” Guin said.
The alligator was caught near the edge of the Pearl River on Ross Barnett Reservoir in fairly deep water — about 14 feet deep, which made it difficult to wear down.
“When I got him on the rod and reel, he was thrashing around and put up a heckuva fight,” said Guin. “It was really exciting.”
Said Sally Guin, “It took three hooks and poles to subdue the alligator. He drug the boat all over that river, and took about an hour to wear down.”
According to the rules of the hunt, alligators must be hooked and brought to the boat before they can be dispatched and harvested. That’s easier said than done, and wrestling a massive alligator that big took all of the strength that Guinn and the team had just to wear him down and get him to the boat.
After an epic battle, Guinn and the team maneuvered the gator to the boat, and the young lady set her shotgun sights on the kill zone on the gator’s head.
“Ka-Boom!” The shotgun roared and belched fire that lit up the night and delivered an instant kill to the massive predator.
Though Guin was born with cerebral palsy and has a few other physical problems, she has not let that stop her from doing things that many only dream about. Her opportunity to participate in the outdoors while harvesting big game and to hunt around the country is a testimony to her desire and determination. Not too many young ladies even dream of tangling with man-eating alligators, but Guin has done it several times now.
“I just wanted to do it,” Guin said. “It’s so much fun and exciting, and it gives you a rush that is hard to get anywhere else. You just don’t know what’s going to happen when you go on a gator hunt after the sun goes down!”
One thing’s for sure, Kalee Guin and the River Reaper Gator Team were up for the task at hand and helped control the alligator population by removing a monster-sized alligator from the lake.
