Ms. Lucy Bland knows a few things about harvesting trophy deer and about finding and harvesting big bucks. She’s actually harvested birthday bucks the last couple of years, but she’s never been turkey hunting until this spring.
“It was just something I’d never done, and I wanted to do it,” Bland said. “I wanted to hear them gobble!”
This 75-year-old grandmother from Collinsville believes she can do anything to which she sets her mind, and up until now she’s been successful at just about everything she has tried. Ms. Bland is having a great time, and she’s enjoying every minute of her time outdoors.
On her very first hunt, she harvested a gobbler with an 8¼-inch beard and 1-inch sharp spurs with a weight of 18 pounds!
A few years ago, Bland started crappie fishing with Randy and Allison Munn, and she’s still at it. Bland is a hunter and angler, and she’s caught more than her share of crappie this spring.
So far this year they’ve had several good fishing trips, as evidenced by some of the big crappie she’s been showing in her photos. Along the way, she decided she wanted to harvest an old gobbler, so she went about getting set up to do just that.
“I told Randy that I wanted to hear a gobble and kill a gobbler,” Bland said. “After talking about it awhile, the season finally got here, so I went hunting with Randy.”
Munn was a great athlete and baseball player from the Beulah Hubbard area, and throughout the years he’s become known by friends and others in the area as an expert turkey hunter and crappie angler. Some people are just talented at everything, and Munn is one of the good guys as well.
On the day of the hunt, Munn put Bland in a good area, and he went to another spot to try and kill a bird of his own.
“Randy was hunting in another area behind me and told me that If I’d stay in the area he put me that I’d probably get to see some turkeys and maybe even a gobbler,” Bland said. “Randy called me and told me to be on the lookout for turkeys because he’d just killed a gobbler and the others were on the way.”
At 1 p.m., Bland had almost given up hope after three hours, but she hung in there just long enough to get the job done.
“I was about to go home when I heard a twig snap, so I sat back down,” Bland said. “After three hours of waiting on that old gobbler, I got my gun ready, and a hen came walking out. Right behind her came a big ole gobbler with his beard swinging from side to side!
“The gobbler was walking behind some honeysuckle vines, and he tried to stick his head and push through, but he didn’t quite make it. Then he poked his head out, and I took him!”
“Ka-Boom!” roared Mrs. Lucy’s 12-gauge shotgun, and a load of No. 5 shot smacked the bird right in the perfect place! The bird then went to dancing and jumping and flopping and doing the death flop as many of them do.
“Randy had told me to make sure the gobbler got his head up before I shot and then to just shoot him in the head when the opportunity presented itself,” Bland said. “I aimed at his head, and he dropped instantly. That’s the only way I can cook it!
“I called Randy and told him what happened, and he told me not to grab that bird until it quit flopping. Randy said not to grab him too quickly because he might spur me, and those sharp spurs can really do some damage!”
Ms. Lucy said that she’s going to keep on doing it as long as she can. Just imagine a future with no limits on what you might accomplish with a little help from your friends. Ms. Lucy Bland did, and she plans to keep on breaking down barriers as long as she can!
