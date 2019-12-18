Many of the country’s finest and most renowned turkey call makers will rendezvous at the lodge at Unicoi State Park on Jan. 10-11, 2020 for the fifth annual Unicoi Call Makers Show in Helen, Georgia. Well known for its Bavarian style buildings, Helen is about an hour and a half north of Atlanta.
This show is hands down the best turkey hunting, call making show anywhere- bar none.
The hours will run from 9-5 each day and there could be time to meet call makers and fellow turkey hunters and engage in some one on one turkey talk during and after the show.
In addition to the custom turkey calls which is the focus of the show, there will also be crow calls, owl hooters, custom made knives and other turkey hunting related items.
Since these talented craftsmen come from all around the country most will stay on site at the hotel facilities which will give people a chance to meet and greet.
This show absolutely includes some of the best turkey hunters, writers and callers in the world today and many are top call makers. They are simply masters of their craft and the best of the best.
Nowhere else will you find this many talented call makers gathered under one roof and it only happens at the Unicoi Custom Call Maker’s Show.
Mark Sharpe and Russell Beard, two very talented call makers themselves joined forces and started this show about five years ago.
The show has been a big hit and continues to grow to the point that they have to turn call makers away for lack of room. If you’re a diehard turkey caller, hunter or collector you’ll be thrilled to know that nearly 80 turkey call makers will be in the show and more will be in attendance.
“We want to have the best show we possibly can, so we don’t want to get so big that it detracts from the show,” said Mark Sharpe. “We want everybody to have a good time and have a chance to buy and sell calls too.”
Author Larry Proffitt and Mark Prudhomme, 5-time owl hooting champion, will appear at the show. One has killed numerous grand slams and world slams and the other is a 17-time grand national champion. The list of custom call makers and related craftsmen are a veritable Who’s Who of the best in America.
“Lamar Williams, Darin Dawkins and Marlon Watkins, will be there, and both are box call makers,” said Sharpe. “Billy Buice makes trumpet and box calls, while Richard Hudson and Dan Harris are box call guys. Kevin Farr makes pot calls while Billy McCallister and Mark Prudhomme make trumpets. My partner in the show Russell Beard makes box calls too.”
Award-winning author, Bass Pro Shops Regional Pro Staff member, Drake Elite Team member and Master Turkey hunter Michael O. Giles will be there selling the revised classic turkey book ‘The Old Pro Turkey Hunter’ by Gene Nunnery, along with Lee Steed and Doug Morgan, of Brandon, and Mark McPhail, of Collinsville, who will have many of his award-winning turkey calls.
A few of the other talented call makers to attend are:
A.J. Hiner, Anthony Ellis, Billy McCallister, Bob Harwell, Brandon Washington, Brian Lawter, Roger Parks, Bryan Absher, Chad Scruggs, Daryl Gosey, Darrell Gibson, Lewis Stowe, Dean "Red Beard" Mundhenke, Derek Fowler, Dickie Champion, Steve Fowler, Doug Morgan, Duncan Dobie, Ed Jenkins, Ed Muller, Eric Crouse, Fred Cox, Gene Gardner, Glenda Green, Hoyt Brown, Irving Whitt, Jamey Rex, Jeff Erb, Noel Gonzales, Jeff Lacey, Clay Townsend, Jeff McKamey, Jeremy Stafford, Jimmy Schaffer, Jody Harrison, John Dangerfield, Kelly Puckett, Kevin Cantrell, Kevin Dorsey, Kevin Farr, Kevin Kirkpatrick, Kyle Osborne, Kevin Lynch, Lamar Williams, Lon Trice, James Harrison, Lee Chadwick, Pat Strawser, Mark Sharpe, T J Johnson. Matt Fulkerson, Matt McLain, Mike Lapp, Lee Bowles & Tony Ezolt, Olin Humphries, Paul Durham, Ron Watters, Russell Beard, Steve Brown, Steve Mann Britt Oswald, Steve Turpin, Tim Bullock, Tim Sandford, Todd Black, Tony Quarino, Wayne Hendrix, Wendell Lancaster, Tom Osmer, Will Dutton.
For more information, contact Mark Sharpe at 912-531-1845 or Russell Beard at russell@beardhunter.com or check them out at the Unicoi Call Makers Facebook Page.
Call Mike Giles at 601-917-3898 or email mikegiles18@comast.net.
