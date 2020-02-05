MIKE GILES: Game camera leads to success killing final day buck

Joe Giles started the deer season off with a blast by harvesting his best Lauderdale County buck ever. Giles captured the massive buck’s image on his game camera before the season began and that led to his opening day triumph. Little did he know that the camera would lead to his best season ever for harvesting quality bucks here at home but that’s just what happened.
While he was scouting and hunting other places, a 10-point buck showed up on one of his game cameras in December in an area where he’s not done too well traditionally. Giles kept tabs on the buck and waited for his chance.
“The buck came in several times early and then at night sporadically and then in early December he started coming in the daylight hours in the early morning,” Giles said. “I saw him on camera during the morning of Dec. 7 and that’s the last time he was on there for a while because timber crews started thinning the timber in the area. We didn’t see him again until January.”
Giles thought that the buck had been forced out of the territory and was likely killed by another hunter.
“I pulled my camera card on Jan. 13 and he was on the camera that morning at 7:30 a.m.,” Giles said. “I was excited and thought I might get him on my birthday and hunted the morning and evening of Jan. 15 but never saw him in the daylight.”
A week later Giles pulled the camera card again and saw that the buck had been in the field about 8:30 the morning before. After that, the buck came through mostly at night. He was also seen chasing does on camera, but he was also in there during the early morning a few times, too.
“I was determined to get a look at this buck, so I hunted every morning the last week of the season but only saw a spike and 7-point every morning,” Giles said. “The 7-point wasn’t bad, but he wasn’t what I wanted.”
Giles hunted the buck two more days, hunting all day with nary a sight of the buck.
Final day blessing
By now the avid hunter was about worn out but still willing to hunt to the last second.
“I got there way before dawn, about 20 minutes to six before it got light and a deer snorted and ran out of the field as I was climbing the ladder,” Giles said. “I thought for sure it was over, but I got up in the stand and waited for daybreak.”
Giles settled into his stand and put his ear buds in and sat back and listened to the Rick and Bubba show while scanning the woods for the trophy buck.
“The 10-point stepped into the field at 6:40 a.m. and bent over and nipped the grass,” Giles said. “I’d already let one big buck get by me this year because I waited for the perfect shot and wasn’t about to let it happen again. I put the crosshairs on his neck and squeezed the trigger.”
Tic-Boom! The buck crumpled at the sound of the shot, dead before it ever hit the ground.
“Albert Paull had talked me into getting the 7mm-08 Browning rifle because of it’s accuracy so I wasn’t afraid of trying a neck shot. That rifle and 130 Grain Hornady bullet did the trick!”
“I hunted all season really hard,” Giles said. “But if I hadn’t checked my game camera one last time, I’d never have killed him!”
Although he’d spotted several nice deer, Giles set his sights on a couple and actually harvested a limit of three trophy bucks, due in large part to his selective use of a game camera. Imagine that.
Call Mike Giles at 601-917-3898 or email mikegiles18@comast.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.