The morning dawned hot and muggy as we arrived at our fishing spot one day last week. Ironically, the wind shifted and was coming from the east/southeast just as it does after a cold front passes through.
“Wind blows from the east; the fish bite the least,” or so goes the old saying from veteran anglers who have experienced a lot of post-cold frontal conditions.
Wayne Edwards joined me on our trip, and he caught one right off the bat on a Bass Pro Magnum Finesse worm rigged Texas style. We tried top water, crankbaits and swim baits and didn’t get a bite. Nothing was active with nary a fish breaking the surface.
As we worked a flat that had submerged brush tops, Edwards cast across the flat and got bit when he worked the worm over the tree.
“Wham!” Edwards drove the steel home, and a bass almost took the rod from him. This time he set the hook deep in the bass’ jaw and wore him down after he jumped several times. I lipped the bass, and we took a picture while admiring the lunker and then quickly released him to catch another day.
As we worked the flats and shallow ledges, it became apparent that the fish were not actively feeding or chasing baits or lures. Almost every bass we caught was tight to wood structure or cover. A couple casts after Edwards caught a good bass, he bowed up again and fought another bass that exploded through the water surface and wallowed wildly on top. Edwards landed this one also, and we took a picture and then released it as well.
Since Edwards was fishing with the shad-colored worm, I put on a Texas Rigged Zoom Baby Brush hog and promptly pitched it out past a tree top and let it sink down into the top. As I picked up the slack, I felt the spongy feeling that you get when a bass has already sucked it into his mouth. He hadn’t moved a muscle, but the feel told me that he had bit my offering.
“Wham!” I drove the Gamakatsu hook deep into the jaws of the bass, and it exploded through the water surface like it was shot out of a cannon. After a couple minutes of nip and tuck with the bass, I landed my first bass of the day, and it was on.
We continued working the submerged stumps and brush and getting bites that were almost imperceptible as the bass were not biting aggressively or swimming away after they bit. On a couple of occasions, Edwards and I caught bass on back-to-back casts, but for the most part we had to work to get strikes, and the slower we worked the worm, the better.
As we approached midday, I found a school of bass on the edge of a ledge and caught four on four straight casts, releasing each one and casting to catch another. Edwards also caught a couple from the same spot, and we continued on as the day got hotter.
As we neared a shallow shoal, a school of baitfish exploded through the surface, and a small bass blew up through the water and landed on the sandy bank, flopping on dry land for a minute before jumping back into the lake.
I trolled near the spot and saw several large boils on the water surface as fish chased shad. Picking up a small crankbait, I cast past the action, cranked the lure down toward the bottom and started bumping the ledge.
“Bam!” A bass struck the crankbait and almost tore the rod from my hands. I wore him down, landed him and then cast again to the same spot.
“Wham!” Another bass struck hard and fought a good fight but was no match for my Bass Pro Crankin’ rod. Edwards cast to the same spot, and before his finesse worm could get to the bottom, a bass struck and started swimming off. Edwards set the hook but couldn’t turn the bass, and it dove into a brush top before exploding through the limbs protruding through the surface and diving again. I quickly maneuvered the boat to the tree and was able to reach down and get ahold of the bass and pull it from the submerged branches. The braided line was just the ticket, and the bass could not break it off.
Edwards saved the best for last and caught his best bass of the day on his last cast to the spot. If you’re willing to battle the heat, you can catch bass this time of year, but sometimes you just have to fish slowly and work the submerged structure slowly to get bites.
It’s a good idea to keep a few to eat every once in a while, but if you practice catch and release, most of the time you can watch them grow and feel the thrill again and again. Grab your favorite pole, get a handful of worms or minnows and you just might feel the thrill of catching a lunker bass, too!
Call Mike Giles at 601-917-3898 or email mikegiles18@comcast.net.
