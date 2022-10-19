There’s just something about being outdoors in the fall. Whether you like to fish, hunt, hike, bike or just explore the beauty of the fall foliage and view the fall landscapes, we have the perfect weather to do it. Last week I was exploring the fall woods in search of a few squirrels for the supper table but more importantly searching for deer sign and buck sign in particular. Imagine my surprise while standing high on a bluff overlooking a small creek. Peering down into the crystal-clear water I saw several bass and one that looked to be a lunker creek spotted bass.
I made plans to try the creek the next time I was in the area. Little did I know that would be one week later. After spending the morning in the woods exploring the woodlands, I grabbed a pole and headed for the beach. Yes, you heard me right. I went to the pure white sandy beach of a secluded creek. The beach was pure white as any you’d find on the Gulf Coast, but the water was full of freshwater fish.
I was targeting spotted bass with lightweight tackle and line, and I was not disappointed. Approaching the area where I’d seen the spotted bass from high above a cliff I started casting and working the deeper outer bend of the creek. With the creek only a trickle of its normal flow the fish were relegated to those areas that provided a little deeper water and a few baitfish to feed on.
I cast a Blue Fox Vibrax Minnow Spin near the steep bank and started my retrieve but didn’t get too far.
Wham! A spotted bass nailed the offering, and the fight was on. I caught the bass on a Bass Pro Shops extreme spinning rod and reel and had the drag set just right. Every time the fish made a run it stripped line off of the reel and kept the fish from tearing off. It held tight until just about the time he was going to jump and then the drag gave him just a bit to wear him down.
The bass wallowed wildly on the surface trying desperately to rid itself of the steel treble hook stuck in his jaw. I finally wore him down and led him to a shallow pool just off the edge of the creek and the bass turned up on his side just long enough for a picture. I took a selfie, unhooked the feisty spotted bass and released him to catch another day.
There’s just nothing like feeling the thrill again and again. With catch and release you can do that until your heart’s delight on the small creeks. The bass attack anything that swims by, sometimes striking lures that are as big as themselves.
If you’re looking for a good time then head to the nearest creek, stream or shallow river and you will probably have a ball catching bass, bream, crappie and maybe a few catfish.
As I continued working the shallow creek bend, I could see the bass and fish swimming and actually targeted several lunker spotted bass and caught them. I’d see them swimming a certain direction and cast upstream past them. I let the lure swim near their vicinity and they would invariably swim like a tiny torpedo and crush the lure. They just couldn't resist my lures. If a leaf hit the water, they were on it in no time making sure it wasn’t something to eat.
I made a long cast and had several hits and finally hooked up with a red belly bream that was beautiful. I quickly landed him and released him as well. There’s just something about catching a diminutive fish and then releasing him to catch another day.
As I continued working the shallows, I kept catching spotted bass and largemouth and occasionally got a surprise. After making a long cast and reeling the lure past a shallow ledge another fish almost took the rod from my hands. To my amazement it was a small striped bass, about the last thing I expected to catch on that creek.
You just never know what you’re going to catch on a small creek during the fall, but one thing’s for sure, you will enjoy some of the best weather and beautiful scenery that you will find outdoors in Mississippi this time of year.
I made one last cast and a “monster” 2-pound creek lunker spotted bass smashed my crankbait. He wallowed across the surface and fought wildly as he exploded through the surface again and again. I finally wore him down and admired the beauty for a few seconds before slipping him gently back into the crystal-clear water. It was the perfect way to end a fall fishing adventure in the Southern Promised Land!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.