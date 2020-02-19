MIKE GILES: February can be hot month for bass action

We were greeted with a couple of weeks of mild weather one February back during my teenage years, but the water was still ice cold. Like a lot of people I’d put up my rifle and was ready for some bass fishing action, but the water temperature didn’t have the bass on the same schedule as me.
On a bright sunny Saturday morning I joined Bob Smith at his lake near Collinsville in search of a bite or two. We fished around the entire lake without a bite and if not for a bit of luck or tenacity we’d have gone home empty handed.
Sailing a Bomber Bushwhacker across a shallow flat I pumped it up and let if fall just as it crossed a submerged ditch.
“Wham!” A 5-pound bass almost tore the rod from my hands as he caught me off guard. The black and yellow spinnerbait had a couple of Colorado blades and the resultant water displacement caused a vibration that pulsated out to the fish and allowed me to feel the lure and keep tension on it as it slowly made its way back to me.
I admired the bass and cast back out again and promptly nailed another lunker bass. Now back in those days we didn’t have the big Florida bass or F-1 hybrids that are stocked now days. A 5-pound bass was a happening and to catch two back to back was almost unbelievable to me. I quickly cast back out and when the lure got over the ditch pumped it up and then let it free fall again. Another lunker struck with a ferocity rarely seen during cold weather. I’d never even fished in water that cold and was very surprised to get another bite. After wearing him down I pulled him up onto the shoreline and admired him. The bass was identical to the other two bass I’d caught.
I was full of vim and vigor and quickly cast out again, while wondering if it was over, knowing that it couldn’t keep on going because I’d never caught three lunkers on consecutive casts. I made a fourth cast to the spot where the little ditch poured out into the farm pond and started my retrieve.
“Bam!” Another bass smashed the spinnerbait when it fluttered over the ditch and I set the hook and fought him all the way to the boat. I’d fished the entire lake with nary a bite and then got to the spot where the ditch came into the lake and caught four 5-pound lunker bass on consecutive casts. I was beside myself with joy and excited that I’d learned a new technique that worked during cold weather. I also learned something about where those cold weather bass “stage” in preparation for the spawn.
Years later I heard people use the term “Slow Rolling” for the exact type retrieve I used that day. It was slow rolling with a little pump and flutter added in to be exact. I didn’t have a name for it then but learned that I could take a big bladed spinnerbait and catch pre-spawn bass by working it slow around brush, ditches and slight changes in the lake bottoms, whether it be ponds or the bigger reservoirs.
Just a few short years later I used the cold weather technique in teaming up with Rusty Kynerd as we caught 36 pounds of bass during a tournament at Okatibbee Lake as we took First Place while fishing in my BASS Hydra King Hydrasport bass boat.
If you’re looking to catch some bass during cold weather, then get a few large bladed spinnerbaits or chatterbaits and head to your nearest lake today. Pre-spawn bass fishing can be slow and disheartening but it can also be awesome, and you might just catch the best bass of your life and the largest string if you hit the right spots and feed them the right lures.
Carpe Diem.
Call Mike Giles at 601-917-3898 or email mikegiles18@comast.net.
