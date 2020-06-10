MIKE GILES: Father's Day gifts from talented Mississippians

When it comes to Father’s Day in the outdoors realm, Mississippi is home to some of the most influential fathers in the world. Many are hunters, anglers, outdoors personalities and talented writers, authors, wildlife photographers, craftsman, designers and entrepreneurs. While we can’t always take our father’s fishing and hunting, we can purchase some top-notch outdoors products made and offered for sale by many nationally, even world-famous outdoors people. Read along and see if you are familiar with some of these talented people or their products.
Turkey books
Dr. Bobby Dale, of Tupelo, is a lifelong Mississippian and outdoorsman who has penned some of the most valued turkey books in the country. Dale’s first book, "Double Gobble" sold out many years ago and is a treasured book. His second and third books, "Turkey Roost Tales" and "Bearded Rednecks" are still in print and available today. They feature stories about some of the best and most famous turkey hunters from Mississippi.
Otha Barham’s turkey book, "Spring Beckonings" has been revised and features color photography this time around. The first printing was a success and the paperback version is now back and in high demand.
Gene Nunnery’s revised turkey book "The Old Pro Turkey Hunter" is still available locally along with signed and numbered turkey prints by Michael O. Giles. The book is a must read for anybody who loves the outdoors and Mississippi's and Alabama’s outdoors.
Hunting apparel
Tate Wood, formerly of Greenwood, is a co-founder of Drake Waterfowl and his company produces some of the best outdoors products and clothes in the world today. Whether you like to hunt deer, duck, turkey, fish or just follow your favorite college team on Saturdays, Drake Outdoors has some unique clothes that are specially designed for all outdoor activities. Drake’s waterfowl and turkey hunting apparel and products are simply the best hunter friendly designs I’ve ever worn or used.
Mossy Oak Brand was founded by Toxey Haas, of West Point, in his pursuit of hiding from wild turkeys and the Mossy Oak Brand of camouflage can be seen around the world on almost every product known to man. If there’s an outdoors product to be made, then you can be sure there will be some Mossy Oak Camo that will fit the bill for that line. Simply put, Mossy Oak Camouflage has been a leader in the camouflage industry since the 1980s.
Fishing lures
Eddie Slater, of Greenwood, also manufactures crappie jigs and related crappie items that are sold around the world. They also catch bream, bass, catfish and striped bass and are killers on perch year around. Slater still manufactures and sells thousands of jigs every ear.
Game calls
Primos Game Calls was founded by Will Primos, of Jackson, and their calls lead the world in just about every form of hunting. Whether, it walks, runs, flies or crawls you can be sure that there is a product made by Primos that can help you call them into range.
Paul Meek, from Sandhill, manufactures custom made turkey calls, by hand, and also offers a variety of other calls, including his world-famous Single Sider call, turkey owl hoot call and deer grunt call. If Paul doesn’t make it then you don’t need it.
Mark McPhail, of Collinsville, is known for his national champion cane calls and award-winning trough calls.
Albert Paul, of Collinsville, is one of our nation’s premier turkey call makers and respected around the nation for his “Neil Cost” style custom turkey calls.
Adam Stewart, of Meridian, specializes in custom made pot calls and his Black Anodized Aluminum calls are simply some of the finest in the world.
Bruce Bonner, of Quitman makes some of the finest mouth calls known to man. His turkey calls are easy to play and are just plain deadly on gobblers. He raspy box calls are also very unique and killers too.
Finally, Jeffrey Wood, of Stringer, makes an assortment of turkey calls, deer grunts and squirrel calls that will flat out call up an old tom, buck or even a squirrel.
Gloria Daniels, of Bailey, also designs some of the most beautiful and functional knives that you’ll ever see. Her Damascus blade knives are very unique, durable and razor sharp.
If you’re looking for a Mississippi made product for dad, then you’ve got plenty of options to choose from. If you need help finding some of these specialty items, then give me at call and we’ll put you in touch with the right people.
Call Mike Giles at 601-917-3898 or email mikegiles18@comast.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.